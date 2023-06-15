Pioneering a holistic approach to beauty and wellbeing to transform lives

Dr Maureen Allem with her business and life partner Victor Snyders.

Skin Renewal’s approach to medical aesthetics more than skin deep

Dr Maureen Allem recognised early in her career that beauty and well being are deeply intertwined, and addressing one without the other would yield incomplete results. It was this realisation, and Dr Allem’s deep commitment to holistic patient-centred care, that saw the Skin Renewal brand, which she founded in 2005, grow from just a small home-based office to South Africa’s leading medical aesthetic practices, boasting 18 luxurious clinics nationwide.

Central to the success of Skin Renewal is its comprehensive range of services. While popular treatments such as botox injections, dermal fillers, laser treatments, chemical peels, body sculpting and micro-needling are on offer, Dr Allem and her team do not stop there in their quest to get their clients looking and feeling their best. From advanced skin rejuvenation treatments to non-surgical facelifts, the clinics offer state-of-the-art procedures that are carefully tailored to meet the specific needs of each client, employing the latest evidence-based interventions and technological advancements to ensure the highest standards of safety and efficacy.

Going beyond traditional aesthetics, these innovative clinics specialise in a range of integrated treatments, all underpinned by the understanding that the outer concerns of clients are often directly related to patient health. “We would never put a band-aid on a broken leg,” Dr Allem explains. “And we cannot speak to skin health, weight management or anti-ageing without addressing potential underlying causes.”

She developed an interest in functional and integrative medicine — an interest that has informed every step of her professional journey. “When someone experiences a heart attack, we look beyond the immediate symptoms and investigate underlying factors such as cholesterol levels, inflammation and insulin imbalances,” she explains. “This is also how we believe in addressing medical aesthetics, because contrary to popular belief, the work we do is not just skin deep.”

Through Skin Renewal aesthetics clinics, Dr Allem has redefined the aesthetics landscape by emphasising the vital role of holistic wellbeing in achieving true beauty. By integrating weight loss, sleep health, nutrition and overall wellness into their comprehensive approach, Skin Renewal has been revolutionising the field of aesthetics in South Africa for the better part of two decades. “We transform lives here, and empower every person who walks through our doors to achieve their desired state of health and self-confidence,” Dr Allem says.

When visiting the clinic, no detail is spared and no stone left unturned to ensure that every factor that may influence the interventions is explored. The first step is a comprehensive pre-screening questionnaire before the client even sets foot in the clinic reception, which exudes an ambiance reminiscent of a lavish, upscale boutique hotel foyer. “The first appointment entails a thorough consultation, again addressing various aspects like lifestyle, nutrition, sleep and other key pillars of health,” says Dr Allem. “We often remind our patients that when it comes to their health, genetics may load the gun but lifestyle pulls the trigger.”

The clinics also offer diagnostic and genetic screening, full-body scanning, hormonal assessments, nutraceutical supplements, targeted intravenous (IV) therapies and a medically-supervised weight loss programme. This unique, holistic take on beauty and wellbeing addresses the underlying factors affecting an individual’s overall health, confidence, and self-esteem. Dr Allem says this, coupled with the fact that all treatments are driven by a highly-skilled, multi-disciplinary team of medical doctors, therapists and support staff, is what sets Skin Renewal miles ahead of other players in the field, ensuring the satisfaction of the more than 10 000 clients seen monthly at the various clinics nationwide.

Dr Allem’s deep understanding of and appreciation for beauty shines through in every interaction and every space she occupies. This is something she shares with the clinic’s co-founder, Victor Snyders — an architect by trade and her partner in both business and in life for the past two decades. “I find it fascinating to be involved in the aesthetic aspects of the clinics we open, with Victor handling the architectural design while I take care of the interior decoration,” she smiles. “It’s a collaborative effort, and we both have our roles in the business while collectively looking for inspiration to enhance our clinic spaces and ensure they align with our vision.”

The power couple’s unique vision and entrepreneurial flair, coupled with an insatiable curiosity and drive to innovate, has seen Skin Renewal rise as a leader in South Africa’s aesthetic landscape, synonymous with comprehensive high-end care. — Jamaine Krige