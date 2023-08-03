Orchestra unites the country with music

Thank you for supporting the Mail & Guardian This article is for registered members and subscribers.

Please register your free account now.

Articles with a gold lock next to the title are subscriber exclusive content.



Register For your free account The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience, please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member and unlocks: registration to the M&G newsletters

notifications so you never miss a beat

helps us give you the best possible experience on the M&G Online Register

Subscribe Join the M&G Community The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. By subscribing, you become a valued member of the M&G community, actively championing independent journalism and enabling us to deliver the latest news directly to you. Your subscription plays a vital role in supporting our mission and unlocks: M&G community membership

access to all articles online, including premium subs-only features

a digital version of the weekly newspaper emailed to you every week

invites to subscriber only events

the opportunity to test new online features, first