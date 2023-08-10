947 Joburg Day returns to Crocodile Creek Polo

The highly anticipated annual music festival, Galaxy 947 Joburg Day, will return to its original home, Crocodile Creek Polo Club, on 2 September.

The line-up features Jeremy Loops, Mango Groove, Goodluck, Shekinah, Mafikizolo, DJ Zinhle, Prince Kaybee, Mi Casa and many more.

To celebrate the late AKA’s life, The Mega Band will pay tribute to the late rapper and will be joined by K.O, Khuli Chana, Nadia Nakai, Da L.E.S, Yanga Chief and Thato Saul.

The last time the live event graced the polo club grounds was in 2019, after it was interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Last year it was held at Prime View Adventure & Leisure in Olifantsfontein, Gauteng.

Ravi Naidoo, the manager of 947, said Samsung had once again partnered with the radio station. “This year’s partnership with Samsung Galaxy will elevate the festival to new heights, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all attendees.”

He said the collaboration between the two brands builds on the integration of music, the arts and technology, setting a new benchmark for the brand.

The vice-president of Mobile Experiences at Samsung, Justin Hume, said: “This partnership also gives us an opportunity to connect with our customers to deliver a unique

experience.”

Tickets are available on Ticketpro.

