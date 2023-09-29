If there is one thing you do this week …

Johannesburg

The Fak’ugesi Beats Party descends on the Tshimologong Precinct in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on Saturday, 30 September, to celebrate its 10th anniversary of exploring the intersection of music, culture, design, technology and digital innovation.

There will be live performances from K, Le Maestro (United Kingdom), Coco EM (Kenya), Morena Leraba (Lesotho) and South Africans, Muzi and Leeu, supported by Yolophonik, Deniece Marz, Kaddy and Sis Madlisa.

Along with live performances, the grand finale will present the results of the diverse festival programme with digital art and virtual reality exhibitions and installations.

The party happens at the I CLUB in Braamfontein’s Tshimologong Precinct 39.

Countrywide

One more thing to put in your diary … if you are an ABBA fan. Pull out your favourite ’70s disco glam and get ready to dance in the aisles with the release of the ABBA: The Movie fan event on 8 and 10 October at Cinema Nouveau Rosebank Mall in Johannesburg, and at Ster-Kinekor’s cinemas at Brooklyn Mall, Gateway and V&A Waterfront.

Starring the ABBA four, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus and Agnetha Fältskog, this iconic 1977 film has been remastered and includes exclusive content from the creators of ABBA Voyage and ABBA The Museum in Stockholm, plus rare footage from the 1977 tour.

The ultimate ABBA party will be in the cinemas listed above for two days only.