IF THERE’S ONE THING YOU DO THIS WEEK …

Blowing up a storm: Mandla Mlangeni and Friends will play at Villa Simonne in Johannesburg this weekend. Photo: Supplied

On Sunday, 29 October at 3pm, Mandla Mlangeni and Friends will bring an unforgettable afternoon of jazz in the Johannesburg suburb of Houghton.

It will take place at the Villa Simonne Boutique Hotel, which will provide the perfect backdrop for Mlangeni’s beautiful jazz.

Trumpeter Mlangeni, the Standard Bank Young Artist for Jazz 2019 and 2019 fellow at the University of the Western Cape’s Centre for Humanities Research, will be joined by a cutting-edge ensemble of Jozi’s finest musicians, including Siphiwe Shiburi on drums, Amaeshi Ikechi on bass and Sanele Phakathi on piano. There will also be a special guest appearance by the elder statesman of jazz, saxophonist Khaya Mahlangu.

Mlangeni’s music transcends borders, weaving together influences from Balkan folk, American funk, West African highlife and South African free jazz.

Tickets cost R250 per person.

• The Pride of Africa LGBTQ Foundation is bringing the 34th Johannesburg Pride March on Saturday, 28 October at the Wanderers Stadium in Illovo.

Celebrating love, diversity and unity, Johannesburg Pride is an annual event that brings together the vibrant LGBTQ+ community and its allies in the heart of

South Africa’s bustling metropolis. With a rich history of advocacy and celebration, it is set to be a jubilant display of pride and solidarity.

Gates to the stadium open at 10am and entrance is free. The march starts at 2pm. This year’s march will be for LGBTQ+ people in Uganda, as the organisers say, “Our pride carries the weight of a world still struggling for LGBTQ+ rights. Our friends in Uganda need our support, and we’re here to amplify their voices.”

In May Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni signed one of the world’s harshest anti-LGBTQ+ laws, including the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality”.

After the march there will be an opening ceremony, with speeches, lighting of the Pride Torch and a moment of silence. It will be followed by a music extravaganza featuring top LGBTQ+ and ally artists.

On its website The Pride of Africa LGBTQ Foundation says: “Our Pride March is a symbol of the progress we’ve made, the challenges we’ve overcome and the work that lies ahead to ensure equality and acceptance for all.”

They have invited everyone to join them in Marching Towards Equality, “whether you’re a member of the LGBTQ+ community or an ally, the 34th Johannesburg Pride March is an opportunity to stand up for love, acceptance, and the rights of all individuals to live authentically”.