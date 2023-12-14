Zahara’s light ‘shone brighter than most’

Deep emotions: Award-winning singer-songwriter Zahara, who died this week at the age of 35, leaves behind a strong portfolio of music. Photo: Getty Images

On Monday, 11 December, the music world mourned the loss of beloved songstress Bulelwa Mkutukana, better known as Zahara.

At the age of just 36, Zahara left an indelible mark on the South African music scene, captivating hearts with her soulful voice and poignant lyrics.

The founder and managing director of The Bassline club in Johannesburg, Brad Holmes, expressed the feelings of many fans and collaborators: “We get exposed to these amazing artists — and Zahara’s light was definitely brighter than most. She had an edge.”

While her family is yet to release an official statement regarding the cause of her untimely death at the time of writing, reports suggest she might have succumbed to complications related to liver failure.

Zahara’s death leaves a void in the industry but her legacy as a musical icon and advocate for change will continue to resonate.

Her journey to stardom began in 2011 with the release of her debut album Loliwe. Its strong melodies and moving lyrics made it the soundtrack to various life events —from weddings and graduations to times of reflection on personal journeys — for many.

After the success of Loliwe, Zahara continued to gift the world with her musical prowess, releasing four more albums: Phendula, Country Girl, Mgodi and Nqaba Yam.

Her ability to convey deep emotions through her music made her a beloved figure, not only in South Africa, but globally.

Zahara achieved recognition for her music, securing 17 South African Music Awards, three Metro FM Awards, as well as a Nigeria Entertainment Award.

In 2020, she earned a place on the BBC’s 100 Women list.

She collaborated with artists such as Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Tresor Riziki from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, singer-songwriter 2Face Idibia, Mzwakhe Mbuli and the late Robbie Malinga.

Industry veteran Holmes, who hosted Zahara at his Bassline venue and witnessed her performances firsthand, said, “She was a singer-songwriter extraordinaire. She has a catalogue that will live long in the South African music world.”

Holmes lamented that “her passing came way too early”.

Beyond her musical contributions, Zahara used her platform to address social issues, particularly gender-based violence. She courageously spoke out against the pervasive problem plaguing South Africa, sharing her personal experiences to shed light on the harsh realities faced by many.

The musician’s advocacy work made her not just a singer but a voice for change, inspiring others to speak out against injustice.

As fans and the music community mourn Zahara’s death, her legacy will live on through the timeless melodies and meaningful messages she left behind.