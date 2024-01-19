Don’t look away: Local artists on the war in Gaza

Snapping point: Visual artist Richardt Strydom prompted AI to create an image in reaction to the war in Gaza

This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers.

Get Your Free Account

The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member. Register Registration enables: - M&G newsletters access

- notifications

- the best possible experience Already registered?

Login here Want to subscribe and get even more benefits?

Explore our subscription offers

Five creatives tell of their work on the Israeli violence and the responses they’ve had