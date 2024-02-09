If you do one thing this weekend …

Be there: Iphupho L’ka Biko will be performing at Wits Theatre’s Pitso Ya Kalaneng Festival on Saturday night.

Wits Theatre is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year and the highlight of its Pitso Ya Kalaneng Festival this weekend will be a performance on Saturday evening by the Africanist band Iphupho L’ka Biko.

“The festival promises to transform the Wits East Campus into a cultural and creative hub, celebrating student talent and the performing arts.

“The Pitso Ya Kalaneng festival contributes to a holistic student experience,” said Professor René Smith of the Wits School of Arts.

Event organiser and Wits alumna Lerato Sekele explains: “Audiences can look forward to productions that profile student works from the Wits School of Arts, Afda, Tshwane University of Technology, The Market Theatre Lab and Drama for Life and reignite connections with alumni and special guests.”

The festival, conceptualised and organised by Wits Theatre staff, serves as a response to the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic for theatres, highlighting the enduring importance of the Wits Theatre in the arts and culture precinct.

Joining the stellar lineup, alongside Iphupho L’ka Biko, are Mashabela Galane, Jed Eye, Liso The Musician, Pertunia Msani and Leon John.

Iphupho L’ka Biko share their excitement on their Instagram page, stating, “It’s a full circle for us because we believe this is a significant year for our growth as a 15-piece band, with the recording of our debut album being planned for this year.”

The collective was formed in 2015 by bassist and composer Nhlanhla Ngqaqu during the height of the Fees Must Fall movement. Since then, Iphupho L’ka Biko have emerged as a powerful voice for the youth, choosing the medium of song to convey their beliefs and aspirations.

The members of the band met in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, where they frequently interacted in creative, social and academic spaces.

They have an EP that features soul-stirring songs such as Singabakho, Azania and uThixo uKhona.

• The Pitso Ya Kalaneng Festival is on

Saturday, 10 February at the Wits Main

Theatre at 6pm.

• Tickets are available at R160 each at Webtickets. For inquiries, contact [email protected] or [email protected].