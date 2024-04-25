Sisters are doing it: Marumo Femme, made up of Kopano and Mamello Pule, will be at the Heroines of Jazz Concert in Pretoria.

Jazz sisters behind the decks

As jazz month draws to a close, DJ duo and real-life sisters, Kopano and Mamello Pule, also known as Marume Femme, will hold an event to celebrate women in jazz.

The Heroines of Jazz Concert will be on at the Shades of Summer boutique hotel in Centurion, Pretoria, on 28 April.

Nothemba Madumo, who hosts the Sunday evening jazz show on 702 and Cape Talk will be the MC.

In addition to the spinning sisters, fans will also enjoy sounds from Bokang Ramatlapeng, Linda Tshabalala and Nelee Khumalo.

“This event is about paying homage to women in jazz — in all their aspects — not just as jazz artists but women who have contributed vastly to the culture,” Mamello says.

Kopano says it is also a moment for young people to immerse themselves in jazz culture and understand that it is a fundamental source of good music.

“Young people love jazz and this is a space for them to learn and love the sound and also understand that it is in most of the music they listen to,” she says.

Tickets are R250 at Computicket. Festivities start at 11am.

Hang out in Joburg’s diverse artistic landscape

Contra.Joburg, in its third year, promises an exhilarating showcase of creativity next month.

Over two days, with 13 studio spaces and nearly 170 artists participating, the event highlights Johannesburg’s vibrant art scene.

From 25 to 26 May, visitors are invited to explore the city’s diverse artistic landscape.

Formerly known as Open Studios, now Contra.Joburg, this has become a cornerstone of Johannesburg’s cultural calendar, celebrating the city’s emergence as a global art hub.

This event offers a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts to talk to local artists and witness the creative process first-hand.

As Johannesburg continues to assert its position as a dynamic cultural centre, events like Contra.Joburg play a crucial role in fostering community engagement and supporting the city’s artistic community.

Arty: Contra.Joburg will be on next month.

All roads lead to Sikelela Festival this Freedom Day

As South Africa prepares to mark 30 Years of Democracy this Freedom Day, Grammy award-winning artist, Zakes Bantwini, is hosting the inaugural Sikelela Festival that aims to celebrate the nation’s rich heritage through South African music.

The Sikelela Festival will take place at the Constitution Hill on Saturday, 27 April from 11:00 – 23:00.

“Our freedom came with a lot of tears, blood and sacrifices. So many people died for this freedom that we are enjoying today. I think a lot of people don’t understand what Freedom Day really is and why it needs to be celebrated,” shares Zakes Bantwini in a press release statement by Sheila Afari PR.

The Grammy award-winning artist further stated the idea behind the festival and how it can bring unity through the power of music and dance.

“That’s why I’m doing this festival. To hone in on what Freedom Day really is. We were divided as a nation (Black men this side, white men this side) but through festivals like this, we have the opportunity to unite through song and dance. We need to celebrate the bravery of those that came before us and not forget.”

The Festival will include a lineup boosting of some of South Africa’s finest artists and DJs which include MiCasa, Scorpion Kings (DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small), Kelvin Momo, Sun-EL Musician, Young Stunna, and more!

Festival attendees can look at the Do’s and don’ts, performance times, food vendors and more on sapr.africa (Zakes Bantwini’s PR representatives).

Phase 3 tickets are available for R600 on Howler.

Grammy award-winning artist Zakes Bantwini. Image supplied by Sheila Afari PR.

Black-and-white pics illuminate local colour

On 2 May, renowned photographer Arthur Dlamini will be hosting a walk-through of his AbaNtu Exhibition at The Kwantu Art Space, at The Social Table in Maboneng, Johannesburg.

He describes it as more than “just an art showcase; it is an immersive journey into the lives and stories of individuals across South Africa”.

Dlamini’s black-and-white portrait collection features individuals from all walks of life: from cultural legends to everyday citizens.

The photographer’s eye captures the essence of each subject and, as his media release states, the works “allow the viewer to go on a journey of exploration, empathy and apathy of their South African brothers and sisters”.

Portraits: The Kwantu Art Space will host an Arthur Dlamini show.

The event on 2 May will include a guided walk-through of the collection, live musical entertainment, culinary experiences and premium dining packages.

For more information and ticket purchases, contact Neo at 083 212 1794. The exhibition will run until 8 June, open from 9am to 6pm, from Monday to Sunday.