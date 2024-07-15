‘We killed it with our doccie’

Take that: Siyabonga Mhlanga and Lehlohonolo Sigaba were the first Africans to be invited to the Le Cinéma, Cent Ans de Jeunesse festival for young filmmakers in Lisbon, Portugal.

Applause and cheers swelled into roars of elation. The audience was enthralled by the cinematography unfolding before them, an ingenious storytelling style unlike any other they had witnessed.

It was 6 June in Lisbon, Portugal. It was the Le Cinéma, Cent Ans de Jeunesse festival, a prestigious international event for filmmakers aged seven to 18 from across the world.

That day, the spotlight fell on young filmmakers from South Africa, who captivated the audience with an authentic portrayal of their country.

People from far and wide, who were gathered at the festival, caught a glimpse of South Africa’s true essence through the lens of a visionary documentary film, crafted by 20 young talents from Thokoza, a township east of Johannesburg.

Titled Kasi lama Kasi, the film paints a picture of Thokoza’s lively agglomeration of rich history and cultural heritage. It looks deep into the ordinary lives of the people in the township and celebrates their commendable entrepreneurial drive.

But what enticed the audience was the amapiano music on the soundtrack and the dance moves that uniquely distinguish South Africa from the rest of the world.

The film is beautifully chaotic, smashing the European aesthetic of cinema, commented renowned French film critic Alain Bergala at the festival. Bergala’s compliment is of great significance, especially to the two filmmakers from Thokoza who attended the festival.

“For us it was a win, because South Africa is well-known for poverty, and we managed to change their perspective,” said 16-year-old Lehlohonolo Sigaba. “It was really amazing to tell our story as South Africans to the other world.”

Sigaba was born and raised in Thokoza. It is her upbringing in the township that fuelled her determination to use her creative skills to shift external perspectives about her township and the whole country.

For 15-year-old Siyabonga Mhlanga, the barrage of flattering remarks was what he anticipated. “I was expecting compliments. [The film] was amazing, we killed it,” he said.

Their presence in Lisbon marked not only their debut at the festival but also made them the first South Africans to be invited. In fact, they were the first Africans to participate since the festival’s inception in 1995.

In preparation for making the documentary, and later participating in the festival, the young filmmakers were part of a nine-month workshop programme facilitated by Cinema Take — The Kinetic Experience.

Muriel Huet, co-founder and co-curator of Cinema Take, said, “I think we really felt that we were the first ever African country to participate, because the movie was unique within the festival.

“The kids wanted a different representation of Africa because they are aware of the stereotypes of how Africa is being shown.”

Cinema Take is a programme that brings films to people of all ages across Johannesburg. Co-created by Huet, Emilie Demon and Mpumelelo Mcata, the programme uses cinema as an educational tool.

“The programme is really about providing an alternative, more in-depth view of education around cinema and visual arts, that you won’t get in a commercial cinema space,” Mcata elaborated.

Cinema Take partnered with the French Institute of South Africa (IFAS) to implement the Le Cinéma, Cent Ans de Jeunesse programme, and mentor the young filmmakers, teaching them everything from camera operation and interviewing skills to documentary production.

“IFAS is committed to strengthening collaboration between South Africa and France within the audiovisual sector,” said Emmanuelle Denavit-Feller, audiovisual attaché and regional head of new media, film and music at IFAS.

“This commitment is emphasised by our important partnership with Cinema Take, with aims of enriching the cinematic experience for the youth. We believe that cinema can be a transformative tool for learning and cultural exchange.”

Cinema Take also partnered with Of Soul and Joy, an initiative working with Rubis Mécénat and Easigas.

Jabulani Dhlamini, the project manager, said what is notable about the partnership is it allows students to grow, not only through training but also through travel.

“The two [filmmakers] that we travelled with to Portugal — I saw them grow. They were able to answer questions and learn about what other kids are doing,” Dhlamini said.

Cinema Take has soaring goals, according to Demon. They plan to screen the documentary in several locations across Johannesburg.

But their long-term goals lie in creating a promising future for the film industry in the country.

“We really want to create a new generation of filmmakers where they can have access to the resources. Not only mainstream or European cinema, but also African cinema since the sixties. These are documentaries, fiction, love stories …” she said.

Demon’s aspirations align perfectly with Mhlanga’s vision. “This is just the beginning,” the young filmmaker said. “I’m still going to university and studying film and photography. We are still going to apply to other festivals.”