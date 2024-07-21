Film industry calls for focused vision

Durban FilmMart

South Africa’s more than R7 billion film industry is still trying to build back to its former glory after Covid-19 lockdowns decimated more than half of its value due to the strict stay at home rules.

And the sector also desperately requires additional funding and the efficient processing of film incentive rebates by the Department of Trade Industry and Competition (DTIC), while the demand for grant funding for job creating projects far exceeds the budget of the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF).

This was the scenario highlighted during a panel called SA in Focus: State of the South African Audio Visual Industry at the Durban FilmMart on Friday where hundreds of local and international film makers and creatives gathered for the four day event. The panel featured government representatives, including NFVF head of operations, Onke Dumeko, Gauteng Film Commission Strategy and Stakeholder Manager Mak Mogoba, Monica Rorvik, head of film and media promotion at Wesgro, SABC Television head of religion, Yashika Singh, Eastern Cape Development Corporation investment promotion representative, Janice Jonathan and KwaZulu-Natal Tourism and Film Authority representative Jackie Motsepe.

According to some speakers and people at the event, there is insufficient focus on growing the sector and ensuring that grant funding trickles down to independent filmmakers to boost job creation.

Dumeko commended the government’s National Development Plan (NDP) that President Cyril Ramaphosa referred to during his parliamentary speech on Thursday but said not enough is being done to realise the untapped potential of the audio visual sector.

“The thing about the NDP, as much as it is a really good document if you compare South Africa to a lot of industries with similar GDPs, such as Ireland and New Zealand, the difference here is the lack of intentional focus on this industry – that vision that says, in 30 years from 2024 what do we want as an outcome from this industry, and how will that impact the rest of the country?”

Dumeko said the foundation’s research on the economic effects showed that the industry was capable of creating jobs, transferring skills, and boosting household income and tax revenue.

She said the industry, which is normally valued at between R7.1 billion and R8 billion had dropped to R2.9 billion after shedding 56% of its value during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“So now the work is to grow that back from R2.9 billion. But within that, what does it mean? It means there is R90 million of tax revenue. It means household income. Household income means jobs”, she said.

Dumeko added that the presidential employment stimulus scheme had provided additional funding for the sector.

She said a recent call for funding from the foundation had attracted 105 complaint applications.

“And because of the challenge with funding, you can’t even find a quarter of that under the platform, not because they’re not compliant … there just isn’t enough money,” Dumeko said.

She said collectively applicants asked for R5 billion to create a promised 55 000 jobs that do not require a masters or PhD degree to access, but there was only between R150 million and R170 million in funding available.

Independent Producers Organisation executive, Marc Schwinges asked whether the film commissions are doing anything to break down the administrative burdens facing the DTIC.

Schwinges said the industry is unable to access any rebates from the DTIC under the South African Film and Television Production Incentive. The incentive aims to support the local film and television industry to contribute towards employment creation, local procurement and enhance the international profile of the local industry.

“Are you putting on pressure? Are you actually engaging to protect the industry? What are you doing to play your role in terms of dealing with this massive problem that, quite frankly, is decimating our industry? The film commissions, broadcasters, everyone has to deal with this, and urgently, it is a matter of major importance”, he said.

“At the moment, we’re unable to cash flow any DTIC rebates with anybody. The NES, who was the last remaining bastion of that for black producers, has just pulled out of funding their own colleagues in the DTIC incentive. How are we supposed to be able to produce content at a high level in South Africa?”

Dumeko said she could not respond for the DTIC, but the film commissions and the foundation are working closely with the department to grow and promote the industry locally and abroad.

Catharina Weinke said independent filmmakers build their financing very slowly and progressively.

“We are very privileged in South Africa, having these (film) institutions here. However, the DTIC has bankrupted our industry … We really need as filmmakers to hold them to account. We can’t be saying we have a fabulous rebate, it is actually so dysfunctional as to not exist”, Weinke said.

“It’s very hard to be in the space to see talent coming up. What kind of industry are we building if we don’t have that one pillar of the DTIC standing with us? And it’s just a call to all of us to please not to ignore the fact that we need the DTIC in this room to speak to us. We can’t make films without them”, she said.