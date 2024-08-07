Zimbabwean artist Gresham Tapiwa Nyaude wins 2024 FNB Art Prize

Photo supplied

In a time of global xenophobia and division, the judges of the annual FNB Art Prize have recognised and celebrated that art ignores borders with their selection of its latest winner: Zimbabwean-born and Harare-based painter Gresham Tapiwa Nyaude is the 2024 winner of the respected prize.

“I never dreamed that one day I will receive this award – this is a big deal for me, I’m so happy, I’m so honoured,” an elated Nyaude said at a function in Johannesburg upon receiving the award on Tuesday. “I’m doing the right thing, I’m in the right lane of my life… receiving this most prestigious art award in Africa.”

The prize forms part of the FNB Art Fair, which is Africa’s longest running contemporary art fair. It will take place between 6 and 8 September at the Sandton Convention Centre for its 17th edition.

As the winner of the 2024 prize, Nyaude’s work will be displayed at the fair. In addition to that he will receive a cash prize and also have a solo exhibition at the Johannesburg Art Gallery.

“There is a compelling balance between hope and political resistance in Gresham’s work,” the jury said. “His adept use of satire allows him to navigate and illuminate complex, often contentious, topics with a nuanced approach that invites viewers to engage critically.

“Additionally, his commitment to the medium is evident in his technique and his sophisticated use of colour. This control over brushwork not only showcases his technical skills but also enhances the expressive power of his work.”

By winning the FNB Art Prize, Nyaude joins previous winners Lindokuhle Sobekwa, Dada Khanyisa, Wycliffe Mundopa, Lady Skollie, Bronwyn Katz, Haroon Gunn-Salie, Peju Alatise, Nolan Oswald Dennis, Turiya Magadlela, Portia Zvavahera, Nelisiwe Xaba, Mocke J van Veuren, Kudzanai Chiurai, and Cedric Nunn.

“When you look back at the calibre of artists who have won this prize, they are awe-inspiring to the public and their peers. They find new ways to use existing materials to interrogate important issues,” said FNB Art Joburg’s Managing Director, Mandla Sibeko. “Gresham is no different. The way he approaches the canvas with paint continues the reflective, conscious, and delicate legacies that the medium has offered through previous winners.”

The FNB Art Fair will continue with its aim of being a truly African art fair – this year there will be 14 African countries represented by 41 exhibitors with the work of more 100 African artists on display.

Nyaude is the third Zimbabwean winner of the annual prize, following in the footsteps of Mundopa, Zvavahera and Chiurai.

His biography on the international Kristin Hjellegjerde Gallery’s website says the 36-year-old Nyaude “works against the sweeping identity that has been defined by the voice of the [Zimbabwean] state. His images oscillate between figuration, abstraction and hallucination, drawing from the restless energy of his home town.”

Spanning 16 years, Nyaude’s work has achieved international acclaim and collector recognition. In 2018 he presented a major body of work in the US as part of Songs for Sabotage at the New Museum Triennial.

His work also sits in the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art, Museum of Contemporary African Art Al Maaden (Macaal), Rubell Family Collection, Jorge Perez personal collection and numerous notable private collections.