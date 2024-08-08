Crafting a legacy: Sisters’ creative voyage to success

Making it: Michelle and Morongwe Mokone are the co-founders of Mo’s Crib, which produces decor items out of recycled materials.

Encountering Morongwe “Mo” Mokone for the third time was an occasion I eagerly anticipated.

As the creative director and head of business development at Mo’s Crib, a home decor and design company specialising in items made by hand from recycled materials, Mokone has an interesting story.

I first met her when she won the Bold Woman Award by Veuve Clicquot in Johannesburg last month.

That night, overwhelmed by the honour, she could barely speak. “Please call me tomorrow; I am taking it all in this evening,” she said.

The following day, I tried to reach her, but she was busy with an audit, a hectic time for the company.

We eventually managed to schedule a call but our conversation left me wanting more.

I needed to see her in her element so, for our third encounter, I asked if I could visit the warehouse to see the day-to-day operations of Mo’s Crib.

The drive to Tiegerpoort Road in Pretoria took about 45 minutes, a pleasant journey, away from the city’s buzz.

Upon arrival, the security guard at the gate asks what I am here for. “An interview,” I reply.

I found Mokone in a meeting with her team.

Before making my presence known, I took in the beautifully crafted handmade furniture neatly arranged in the warehouse.

The air was filled with the earthy scent of dried grass, which I found oddly comforting.

“Welcome to Mo’s Crib!” A voice snapped me out of my reverie. It was Mokone, accompanied by her sister Michelle Mokone, the co-founder and marketing and operations director of Mo’s Crib.

Michelle spoke warmly about their working relationship, highlighting how their complementary strengths made their collaboration work.

“My sister is more creative, while I am very analytical,” she explained. “Understanding our roles has made our partnership seamless.”

Michelle was there at the Bold Woman Award, beaming with pride for her sister.

“I knew that award was hers. She has made so many bold sacrifices to get where she is today,” she said.

Mo’s Crib is not just another home decor company. It stands out for its commitment to blending aesthetics with sustainability.

Founded on the principle of crafting unique, eco-friendly pieces, the company has quickly become a leader in the industry, appealing to design enthusiasts and environmentally conscious consumers alike.

Mo’s Crib prides itself on using sustainable materials and on ethical practices throughout its production process.

From upcycled waste to organic materials, it transforms what might otherwise be discarded into stunning pieces that add character and warmth to the home.

The journey to establishing Mo’s Crib was not straightforward. After matric, Mokone dropped out of law school, feeling a pull toward her creative side.

She moved to the UK, where her mother was working as a nurse.

Living with a Japanese roommate, Mokone learned the art of making origami sculptures.

“When I came back home after my visa expired, I started looking for a place to sell these swans but I couldn’t find any,” she recounted.

In 2016, a decade after returning, her sister invited her to a market. Seeing this as an opportunity, Mokone decided to try selling her origami sculptures there. After some research, she applied to exhibit her work at the market.

“The swans sold out so fast that I had to stay home and make more while Michelle was at the market selling them,” she said.

The feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with customers praising the quality and the use of recycled materials.

The swans even won the Best New Product award that year.

Encouraged by their success, the sisters did a year of research and development. When they returned to the market, they introduced a new product — their flagship baskets made from PVC water pipes collected from construction sites.

They were a phenomenal success.

Amid their triumph, tragedy struck when their mother died.

The sisters, deeply committed to their work, decided to continue.

“We were really passionate, and we knew our mom would want us to keep doing what we love,” Mokone reflected.

They grew Mo’s Crib into a thriving enterprise. Today, the company employs 102 people and their products are available at major retailers such as Mr Price Home, as well as the American stores Target and Crate & Barrel, among others.

One of the employees at the warehouse, Marvel Mhlanga, shared her story of how Mokone’s drive had rubbed off on her.

“I got my licence and bought a car which my husband uses as an Uber,” she said.

“I am passionate about business and working here has started a fire in me.

“I have started viewing life in a much more positive way.”

Mhlanga also mentioned the leadership and skills-development programmes Mo’s Crib offers, which empowers employees.

“Why does community matter so much to you?” I ask Mokone.

“It’s the values of the business. We knew that we wanted to be compassionate leaders. We were intentional when we said we are starting this business for the community and the environment,” she says.

While Mo’s Crib remains deeply rooted in its local community, its influence extends far beyond.

The company’s distinctive products and sustainable approach have gained it international recognition, making their pieces a favourite among interior designers and homeowners worldwide.

Their products are available through a network of carefully selected retailers and an online store that ships globally.

The Mokone sisters have not only built a successful company but also a brand that inspires others to think differently about design and environmental responsibility.

As I left the warehouse, I felt inspired by their journey and their unwavering commitment to their vision for their enterprise.

Mo’s Crib is a shining example of how passion and purpose can come together to create something truly remarkable.

“You said you came here for an interview — did you get the job?” the security guard asks as I leave.

“I got the job done,” I respond, before heading back to the concrete jungle.