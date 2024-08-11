Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
Friday
/ 11 August 2024

Shannon Mowday on gender inequality and patriarchy in South Africa’s jazz industry

By
Aojo Reunion Concert 24 Nabeeh Samaan (1)
Unsafe: Shannon Mowday (in the centre on the sax above) highlights that women have to fight for their space in the jazz sector. Photos: Supplied

The music sector is rife with discrimination and harassment, making it difficult for women

This content is restricted to subscribers only.


Join the M&G Community


Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently.

Subscription enables:

  • - M&G community membership
  • - independent journalism
  • - access to all premium articles & features
  • - a digital version of the weekly newspaper
  • - invites to subscriber-only events
  • - the opportunity to test new online features first

Already a subscriber?
.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,