Your guide to FNB Art Joburg

Pro tips: Seasoned FNB Art Joburg fair-goers say buyers can purchase valuable art, especially from emerging artists, young artists and women artists, and after the VIP pre-viewing sales frenzy has passed.

When Lerato Bereng flew into Joburg on Monday morning from Nigeria it was from one party week — a friend’s wild wedding in Lagos — to another such week at FNB Art Joburg.

“When I landed here, I could already feel the city was vibrating with excitement,” said the Stevenson Gallery director. “I’m really just looking forward to the vibes and the people and the energy of Art Joburg because that takes over the city.”

The annual FNB Art Joburg, which was held for the first time in 2008, has become a beacon for contemporary African art, drawing collectors, artists and enthusiasts from across the globe.

But navigating the fair, with its vast array of artworks and activities, can be daunting — especially for first-timers. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or a curious newbie, this guide is designed to help you make the most of your visit.

Stevenson Gallery director Lerato Bereng.

We’ve gathered insights from some of the fair’s most dedicated participants, including artists, gallerists, and art enthusiasts, to give you an insider’s view of what to expect and how to approach the fair.

FNB Art Joburg offers a unique blend of art, culture, and community. But what really excites those who attend year after year?

That is why we earlier this week asked people such as Bereng, who has attended every art fair since that first one, to give us an idiot’s guide to FNB Art Joburg, which she described as “a little bit of a delicious fruit salad”.

For another veteran, the artist Sam Nhlengethwa, it’s the prospect of engaging with “new and young art collectors” and witnessing the debuts of “exciting emerging artists”. Nhlengethwa’s focus on fresh talent and new collectors underscores the fair’s role as a nurturing ground for the next generation of artists and art patrons.

Zanele Kumalo, who is associate director at Kalashnikovv Gallery, is eager to explore the curated spaces before the public rushes in.

“Taking in each gallery or project’s curation of work and space before doors open to the public” is something she looks forward to every year.

It’s also an opportunity for her to catch up on exhibitions she might have missed.

Kalashnikovv director Zanele Kumalo

From Kalashnikovv, Kumalo and her team will have a range of artists, including Boemo Diale, Cinthia Mulanga, Ntsako Nkuna, Theresa-Anne Mackintosh and Yolanda Mazwana, to name a few.

For Zimbabwe’s First Floor Gallery, the thrill comes from the frantic pace of preparation: “Finishing the install on Thursday morning!”

For them, the fair is not just about the art on display but also about the behind-the-scenes work that makes the event possible.

First Floor Gallery is bringing a stellar lineup to the event, including Gresham Tapiwa Nyaude, the winner of the FNB Art Joburg prize, along with Troy Makaza, Victor Nyakauru, Amanda Shingirai Mushate, Pebofatso Mokoena, Again Chokuwamba and Grace Nyahangare.

Bereng is excited about the new GIF section, as well as the photographic exhibitions and the stage section, where “unrepresented young artists, whom we offer a show alongside one of our gallery artists”.

Bereng’s gallery, Stevenson, has a solo presentation on Nigerian-born artist Ruth Ige’s work and that is something she is very proud of.

She says that artist Robin Rhode has made a charcoal drawing for the fair featuring a BMW 3-series key. The Gusheshe (as these cars are known in the townships) is close to her heart, she says with a smile. She had a blue one she inherited from her parents. “It was taken from me in true Joburg style. So, I’m very nostalgic about the Gusheshe. I inherited it and some other person inherited it from me … I hope it lives, wherever it is.”

Academic Motlatsi Khosi

Motlatsi Khosi, who is a lecturer at the University of South Africa, is excited to see how galleries have evolved since the previous year. “Seeing how galleries and their choice of artists (as well as the curation of the space) have developed from previous years” is what draws her back to the fair.

One of the most exciting aspects is the opportunity to purchase art. But with so much to choose from, how do you know what to buy?

Artist Katlego Tlabela, whose collection is still growing, started his buying journey at the print section. “It’s very easy to get something valuable there after everything has sold out from the VIP pre-viewings,” he notes.

Artist Katlego Tlabela

His collection mostly consists of prints by young artists and close colleagues.

Kumalo is another collector who can’t resist the urge to buy, despite her walls being full. “I like to support emerging artists (which also suits my current budget), and I look for women artists, in particular, who are making work that feels different to what their peers are producing,” she explains.

For her, it’s not just about aesthetics but also about supporting artists whose work challenges trends and explores new themes.

With each year bringing new experiences and memories, we asked our respondents to reflect on their favourite editions of the FNB Art Fair.

For Nhlengethwa, it’s impossible to pick just one. “They are all good because each year is different,” he says, appreciating the unique energy that each fair brings.

Kumalo’s standout fair was in 2019, the year Mandla Sibeko became the owner. “It was a privilege to be part of history, to have a black man at the helm of our continent’s longest-running contemporary African art fair,” she says.

First Floor Gallery, ever optimistic, believes that “2024 of course!” will be the best edition yet, reflecting their excitement and anticipation for what’s to come.

Art fairs are often surrounded by gossip and controversy, and the FNB Art Fair is no exception.

Kumalo recalls the debut of Latitudes Art Fair in the same year that Mandla Sibeko took over FNB Art Joburg. “There was some unease about having two art fairs in one city over the same time,” she says, though both fairs have since established their own identities and places in the art market.

Artist Sam Nhlengethwa

First Floor Gallery takes a philosophical approach, noting: “Our industry thrives on gossip and speculation, most of it overstated and overdone. We’ve been in the industry long enough to know that what happens at the fair should stay at the fair!”

To help you navigate the fair like a pro, we’ve gathered insider tips and advice from seasoned participants.

Nhlengethwa emphasises the importance of focus, discipline, and self-respect. As he puts it, “The pain of discipline is better than that of regret.”

Bereng believes more is more. “Try to do as much as possible. You know the interesting thing about Art Joburg, my advice for Art Joburg is completely the opposite of my advice, for say, Art Basel.

“Art Basel I’m like, forgive yourself; do little bites otherwise it becomes overwhelming and try to do gently because it’s just so much.”

Tlabela suggests a practical tip: “Wear comfortable shoes.”

Bereng is from the same school: “Functional flats, definitely functional flats with arch supports. Always arch supports.”

For Kumalo, timing is key. “Come for opening evening for the thrill of a great social night out … then come back again to really take in the art when it’s quieter and you can have more meaningful conversations with gallerists.”

First Floor Gallery advises visitors to take notes and use the art fair map to stay organised.

FNB Art Joburg is a long day, so staying hydrated is crucial. Nhlengethwa prefers a mix of water and wine, while Tlabela balances bubbly and water, warning against overindulgence.

Kumalo and Khosi both recommend having all options on hand, but starting with coffee and always keeping water ready in your bag.

Fashion is as much a part of the art fair as the art itself. Tlabela focuses on comfort, saying, “It is best to come to a public space dressed as yourself”.

Kumalo enjoys dressing up for key moments, often in wearable art or local designer pieces, but warns against wearing heels.

First Floor Gallery keeps it classic with “black is always the new black”, accessorised with stylish, comfortable shoes.

But whatever you wear, drink or buy, FNB Art Joburg, is not to be missed because as Bereng says: “This is the event of the year.”