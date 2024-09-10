Baie dankies abound at ‘Afrikaans Oscars’

Takes the cake: Sandra Prinsloo (left) and Cindy Swanepoel (right) play a mob boss and a wronged housewife in the much-awarded series Koek.

Like many of my Pretoria peers, besides “is waar” (it is true), “baie dankie” (thank you) is an Afrikaans term my Setswana tongue as adopted in my daily lexicon.

Rightfully, the very same baie dankie was often heard this past Saturday night at KykNET’s 2024 Silwerskerm Awards for Film and Television, which took place in Cape Town amid spectacle and glam.

The ‘Afrikaans Oscars’ celebrated the work of individuals behind and in front of the camera in 50 categories. Showmax’s comedy series Koek was one the night’s biggest winners.

Confirmed for a second season in 2025, Koek has been one of the 10 most streamed Afrikaans series on Showmax since its re-launch in February 2024. Of the six nominations, Koek won four awards: best actress (Cindy Swanepoel), best actor (Jacques Bessenger), best supporting actress (Sandra Prinsloo), and best supporting actor (Dawid Minnaar).

Wyfie — also a Showmax original — took home best newcomer for Mienke Ehlers, and best supporting actor in a telenovela or soap (Marguerite van Eeden). Comedy drama Som van Twee, starring Louw Venter and veteran James Borthwick, was the most-awarded film, bagging seven crystal cameras, including best direction to debut director Simone Pretorius.

Lifetime achievement award recipients included Binnelanders’ Hans Strydom, actress Denise Newman and TV producer Roberta Durrant.