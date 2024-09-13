Diary: Born Free:Generation of Hope exhibition opens at the Apartheid Museum, Strauss & Co showcases Balinese Girl by Vladimir Tretchikoff, The 35th Bienal de São Paulo, Choreographies of the Impossible comes to Africa

Hope: Photographs by Ilvy Njiokiktjien capture the lives of the born-free generation.

Born Free: Generation of Hope exhibition

In celebration of 30 years of South African democracy, the Apartheid Museum and the Nelson Mandela Foundation present Born Free: Generation of Hope. This compelling photographic exhibition by Dutch photographer Ilvy Njiokiktjien documents the lives of South Africa’s first generation born after apartheid.

Curated by Neo Ntsoma and Azu Nwagbogu, the exhibition runs from 14 September 2024 to 31 March 2025.

Through Njiokiktjien’s lens, visitors can explore the daily lives, struggles and aspirations of the born-free generation, capturing the mix of optimism, challenge and resilience.

The exhibition also features a documentary sparking conversations about the nation’s journey towards equality and justice.

Strauss & Co showcases ‘Balinese Girl’ by Vladimir Tretchikoff

Strauss & Co’s September auction week (16 to 18 September) will show Balinese Girl by Vladimir Tretchikoff, one of his most celebrated works. This portrait is estimated to be worth R5 million to R7 million.

Known for his bold use of colour and striking subjects, Tretchikoff’s Balinese Girl is a captivating portrait from his peak period, using the bluish-green palette seen in his most iconic pieces.

Bina Genovese, Strauss & Co’s managing executive, says the portrait exudes elegance and confidence, exemplifying the artist’s mastery. With Tretchikoff’s personal ties to Asia, the painting also reflects his nuanced understanding of the region’s culture.

Also featured is Chrysanthemums in an Oriental Vase (estimated at R800 000 and R1.2 million), a vibrant floral still life from the Harding collection.

The auction takes place on Tuesday, 17 September at 7pm.

35th Bienal de São Paulo comes to Africa

Exchange: The Bienal de São Paulo has come to Africa for the first time, underlining the ties between Brazil and Angola.

The 35th Bienal de São Paulo Choreographies of the Impossible is making history by landing in Luanda, Angola, from 20 September to 8 December. This is the first time the biennial has crossed the Atlantic, bringing a powerful cultural exchange between Brazil and Angola, thanks to the Fundação Bienal de São Paulo and Instituto Guimarães Rosa, with support from Brasafrica and Banco BIR.

Curated by Diane Lima, Grada Kilomba, Hélio Menezes and Manuel Borja-Villel, the exhibition features eight artists whose works explore themes of identity, memory and transformation.

Artists such as Aline Motta, Carlos Bunga and Raquel Lima blend mediums like film, photography and performance. This is an opportunity to see art that bridges continents and histories.

Choreographies of the Impossible invites viewers to reimagine possibilities within impossibilities and celebrates the cultural ties between Brazil and Angola.