Diary: Lauren Hendricks at the Centre for Jazz and Popular Music, Kwesta releases new single Joy, Capitec handmadeAFRICA returns

Concert to pay homage to women in jazz

The Centre for Jazz and Popular Music at the University of KwaZulu-Natal proudly presents Hidden Gems, a tribute to South African women of colour in jazz, on Wednesday 23 April, at 5.30.

The performance, led by Lauren Hendricks, a rising star on the South African jazz scene, honours the contributions of female musicians who have shaped the genre both locally and internationally.

Hendricks, a recent graduate with a master’s in jazz studies from the University of Cape Town, aims to shed light on these often-overlooked artists through a carefully curated selection of music.

The performance will feature compositions from jazz legends such as Sathima Bea Benjamin, Tina Schouw and Abigail Petersen, alongside Hendricks’s own original works. These pieces will reflect the rich history of South African jazz, celebrating the resilience and creativity of women of colour in the genre.

Joy as Kwesta releases his new single

Renowned South African hip-hop artist Kwesta is set to release his highly anticipated new single Joy on 18 April. The track, which features rising star Nkosazana Daughter, serves as a pre-order single for Kwesta’s upcoming album The Big Bro Theory, which is set to drop on 9 May. The album marks a significant return to Kwesta’s roots, reflecting his growth, legacy and journey in the music industry over the past 15 years. Known as a “grootman” and respected OG in the South African scene, Kwesta has shaped the landscape of local hip-hop. Joy promises to be a special collaboration, merging Kwesta’s signature style with the soulful, powerful vocals of Nkosazana Daughter, whose rise to stardom has been nothing short of impressive. Fans are eagerly anticipating this unique combination, as both artists continue to solidify their places as icons in South African music.

Capitec handmadeAFRICA returns in 2025 with exciting new events

Culture and commerce connect: Capitec handmadeAFRICA is a vibrant celebration of African craftsmanship.

After the success of its debut last year, Capitec handmadeAFRICA is back, with even more African design and innovation.

Starting at Decorex Cape Town from 5 to 8 June and Decorex Johannesburg from 24 to 27 July, it will feature more than 40 top-tier design brands from across the continent, showcasing a fusion of luxury craftsmanship and contemporary retail.

This year introduces the Capitec handmadeAFRICA Design MRKT, an artisanal market running alongside Decorex, offering visitors a chance to purchase exclusive pan-African pieces.

The event culminates in November at Oxford Parks in Rosebank, Joburg, where the expanded handmadeAFRICA Market will transform the space into a luxury shopping experience with 40 standalone stalls.

The 2025 edition promises to celebrate African creativity, entrepreneurship and design.