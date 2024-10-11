Test Bakery is the best thing since sliced bread

The proof of the pudding: Mohammed and Sadika Lavangee spend their weekdays experimenting and perfecting their craft, then open The Test Bakery, in Milpark, Joburg, to sell bread, cakes and pastries at weekends.

Nestled in the creative hub of Milpark, Johannesburg, The Test Bakery is more than just a bakery — it’s an immersive experience.

This weekend-only spot at 5 Quince Street has quickly gained a loyal following of food enthusiasts seeking the artistry and flavours of freshly baked bread, cakes and pastries.

From Tuesday to Friday, however, the bakery transforms into a laboratory of culinary innovation, where Mohammed and Sadika Lavangee, the husband-and-wife team behind the venture, experiment and perfect their creations.

“We wanted a space to push boundaries and experiment with our craft,” Mohammed explains. “Customer feedback is crucial to refining our products.”

Their shared culinary journey began almost three decades ago on their honeymoon when they bought their first cookbook. This sparked a lifelong passion for exploring flavours and techniques, which eventually led them to The Test Bakery.

Mohammed, whose family owns two bakeries in Joburg, found baking was not just a job but an art. He honed his skills in sourdough-making, experimenting with fermentation techniques and hydration levels.

“It’s all about the process,” he says. “Good bread requires time, care and precision.”

Sadika’s baking started as a hobby, a creative outlet while bringing up their children. A friend’s blog post about her intricate cakes went viral and soon her hobby blossomed into a business. Through Instagram (@its_baked), she quickly gained a following.

Their home kitchen, though small, became the heart of their creativity.

“It was controlled chaos,” Sadika laughs. “Mohammed was perfecting his bread and I was working on cakes. We had to learn to navigate the space together.”

Their talents flourished, and after a two-year search for the right location, The Test Bakery was born.

This unique bakery isn’t just about the final product; it’s about the journey of creation. Mohammed and Sadika spend their weekdays developing new recipes and perfecting their craft, and at the weekend, customers are invited to join the adventure.

“We’ve set up a tasting station where people can sample our cakes before they buy,” Sadika says.

Sadika Lavangee spends her weekdays perfecting her craft.

The bakery’s highlight is its artisanal bread, particularly Mohammed’s signature sourdough, which reflects his dedication to traditional methods.

“Sourdough is instinctual,” he notes. “You have to feel the dough to know when it’s right. The result is a loaf that’s flavourful, digestible, and can last days without preservatives.”

Sadika’s expertise shines in her cakes: “Precision is key,” she says. “Every layer must be perfect — the sponge, ganache, buttercream. It’s a labour of love.”

One of her newest additions is banana bread. “Burnt butter and maple syrup elevate this simple treat to another level, adding richness and balance of flavours,” she says.

The couple’s deep appreciation for each other’s work has grown.

“We’re each other’s biggest supporters and harshest critics,” Mohammed admits. “That’s what makes us better.”

Next year, The Test Bakery will transition into Pablo and Pistachio, named after their beloved cats.

“We’re excited about what’s next,” Sadika says, “but we want to take our time and get it right.”

The Lavangees share advice for entrepreneurs. “Passion is important,” Mohammed says, “but perseverance is what gets you through the long hours and hard work.”

They emphasise the importance of financial management.

“A lot of businesses fail because they don’t keep track of costs — ingredients, time, labour,” Mohammed warns. “You have to understand the numbers, and if you don’t, invest in hiring someone who watches the numbers for you.”

Above all, they stand by the principle of quality. “It’s not just about using the finest, most authentic ingredients,” Sadika says. “It’s about the care and feeling poured into every step. Our goal is to create something memorable — not just for its flavour, but for the entire experience it offers.”

Follow The Test Bakery on Instagram at @thetestbakery.