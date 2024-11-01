Bongi Mvuyana: Album a powerful soundtrack to listeners’ lives

Audience rapport: Bongi Mvuyana at the launch of her second album Power in Johannesburg a few weeks ago.

It is two firsts for me on Thursday evening, 17 October.

Out the back of trendy Braamfontein restaurant The Activist, along a narrow alley, a sharp turn where a security guard unlocks a gate and one descends underground — about 20 steep steps down a dark staircase.

It’s my first visit to Untitled Basement, where I am about to see singer-songwriter Bongi Mvuyana for the first time at the launch of her second album Power.

Lights are low … funk band The Meters’ Just Kissed My Baby is creating just the right ambiance of anticipation over the PA.

The band’s instruments are set up and sound-checked in the middle of the floor, seating arranged in a horseshoe filling up with some of the coolest people in the city — dressed sharply, casually sipping whiskey, wine or beer, exuding a calm sense of belonging.

I position myself directly across from the microphone, where Mvuyana will be singing.

The MC finally takes to the stage, welcoming us. First her band come out, then Mvuyana emerges, radiating confidence, grace and ownership over her space.

Her attention to detail is immediately apparent.

The way she presents herself, the handpicked band, the engineering of the sound and even the stage setup — including beautiful flower arrangements — reflects her passion and commitment to her craft.

It isn’t just another performance; it is a deeply personal expression of the years of hard work, growth and evolution that have gone into this album.

The emotional connection between Mvuyana and the audience is undeniable.

As she sings Ngizokulinda, a track from Power, the crowd responds in ways that are both beautiful and raw — some are ululating, others screaming in delight, many are raising their arms as though they were in a place of worship.

The music has taken hold of everyone in the room, guiding their emotions and spirits.

Power is a genre-fluid album that draws from her vast musical influences. One of the most evident is the late, legendary Busi Mhlongo.

Mvuyana mentions that she wishes she could have met Mhlongo, who has been one of her biggest inspirations.

Describing her vocal range feels like an impossible task. She has the kind of voice that fills every corner of a room, with deep, sensual low tones and crisp, clear high notes.

And it’s not just her voice — it’s how she uses it, how she commands the stage. She sings with her entire being, her hands move gracefully through the air as if painting the very notes she’s releasing.

A few days later, we are chatting on Google Meet.

Mvuyana’s energy and excitement from the launch are still palpable.

“I am inspired and excited,” she says with a glowing smile.

“This has been a long time coming for me and it’s incredible to finally be back on stage performing.

“I think this is what it’s all about for musicians — just having your music out there and sharing it with people.”

She says Power has been 10 years in the making. Over this decade, it went through five iterations before it felt right.

Mvuyana’s musical path has been one of patience, reflection and learning to trust the process.

“The journey has taught me to be patient with music,” she explains. “To let it grow and evolve and to understand that there needs to be growth and evolution within oneself as well.”

She had hoped to release the album earlier but, as she put it, “Nothing felt right until this moment.”

The album was worth the wait. The music feels personal, intimate and universal at once, as if Mvuyana has crafted each track for a different part of you.

African influences pulse through Power, creating a rich, diverse sound that feels both timeless and modern.

“For me, blending genres isn’t an intentional decision,” the singer-songwriter says. “It’s more about what the song needs.

“I see music, I hear it. Even before it’s created, I can hear where the song wants to go and so I just take it there.”

She turns to Mhlongo.

“She was very brave,” Mvuyana says. “She stayed true to who she was as a Zulu artist.

“She was bold and fearless in her singing. I often say she threw her voice around — it sometimes feels like there wasn’t a vocal idea she couldn’t explore.

“I love how she moved from vulnerable to fierce,” she continues, “and that’s something I’ve learned to do with my own voice.”

“How I achieve that,” she explains, “is by treating my voice as an instrument. While we’re expressing messages through song, there’s often an expectation of how a singer should deliver those messages.

“But for me, I treat my voice just like any other instrument.

“So, just as much as I use it to carry the message, I explore different harmonies and vocal expressions.

“I play with it, just like a saxophonist or trumpet player would with their instrument. I don’t see limitations in how far my voice can go.”

I ask about the amazing connection I saw she has with her audience.

“I truly care about my audience and how they experience the music,” Mvuyana says.

“I invited them into the performance. When I structure my shows, I always think about them and how I hope they can connect.”

As for the future, she hopes Power will become a staple album for listeners, a soundtrack to their lives.

“I want people to love it, to cry to it,” she says, smiling.

“I want them to say, ‘Yes, that’s exactly how I feel.’”