South African filmmakers call for cultural boycott against Israel

Slain: A picture of cameraman Muntasir al-Sawaf, 33, killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza, at a memorial event. Photo: Abdullah Asiran/Getty Images

South Africa’s Documentary Filmmakers Association (DFA) has called on local — and international — media, film and cultural institutions to cut cultural, diplomatic and economic relations with Israel.

This comes as the Israeli war on Gaza rages on, reaching a tipping point for journalists and media workers.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, at least 137 journalists had been killed in the conflict as of 12 November, marking the deadliest period for journalists since 1992, when the committee began tracking deaths.

Among those killed, 129 were Palestinian, two Israeli and six Lebanese.

These individuals form part of a staggering toll — more than 40 000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces over the past year.

Journalists and documentary filmmakers have been crucial in bringing global awareness to the genocide against Palestinians. Despite the immense risks, they continue documenting the events, providing insight into the suffering and resilience on the ground.

“We demand urgent international intervention to protect journalists and filmmakers, address the humanitarian crisis and bring an end to impunity for these grave violations,” the DFA said in their statement issued this week.

It also urged South African and international film and cultural institutions to take a stand against the human rights violations affecting journalists and civilians alike.

DFA board member Alette Schoon emphasised that public statements, though seemingly modest, are crucial first steps in sparking awareness and conversation.

“A statement is something that we thought we should put out as a way to start the conversation,” she told the Mail & Guardian, highlighting the need for collective action within the cultural community.

Schoon argues that documentary filmmakers, armed with their unique voices and perspectives, play a vital role in revealing atrocities and bringing hidden stories to light.

“We are the ones who are bearing witness to these atrocities or exposing war crimes, exposing genocide, so we need to be there,” she said.

She pointed out that the number of journalists who have been killed in this conflict surpasses those killed in previous wars, calling it “outrageous” and a signal for the global community to respond.

Schoon also supports a cultural boycott, similar to the one which was used against apartheid South Africa, to build awareness and put pressure on Israel.

Meanwhile, a group of Palestinian filmmakers, including notable directors such as Hany Abu Assad and Elia Suleiman, recently sent a letter to America’s National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

According to Variety they accused Hollywood of “dehumanising” Palestinians on screen, arguing that decades of biased representation has contributed to the world’s desensitisation toward Palestinian suffering.