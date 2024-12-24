Diary: Journey to Jazz returns for 2025 and a behind the scenes listen at South African music history on the From the Hip with Benjy Mudie podcast

Note it: Hilton Schilder and his associates will bring the sounds of the Cape to the Journey to Jazz event in Prince Albert in May.

Groot Karoo jazz festival to return next year

The Journey to Jazz (J2J) festival is back for its third edition, transforming the charming town of Prince Albert into a jazz lover’s paradise from 1 to 4 May.

The festival promises sonic exploration, storytelling and cultural discovery, with highlights including performances by Hilton Schilder, Kujenga, Ernie Smith, Siya Makuzeni, Paolo Damiani Last Land Band and the Outeniqua High School Jazz Band. Early bird tickets, starting at R250 per performance, are available on Quicket for a limited time.

J2J also offers guided mountain walks, artist-led master classes and exhibitions. Hosted by the Prince Albert Community Trust, the festival supports sustainable development, empowering local youth while showcasing the unique allure of the Great Karoo.

Podcast tracks the history of South African music

Hip to it: The latest episode in Benji Mudie’s podcast series From the Hip looks at the 1980s Voëlvry Tour.

Take a behind-the-scenes journey into South Africa’s vibrant music history with From the Hip with Benjy Mudie. This podcast, hosted by industry veteran Mudie, dives into nearly five decades of South African music. Featuring interviews with artists like Sipho Mabuse and Mango Groove, it offers an unfiltered, often irreverent, view of the concerts, culture and politics that shaped the scene. The latest episode, which has just been released, features Shifty Records’ fascinating story, where Lloyd Ross and the Kalahari Surfers’ Warrick Sony recall the 1980s Voëlvry Tour and battles against the apartheid-era establishment. With 20 episodes to date, and a special 40th Anniversary Concert in the Park edition on the way, From the Hip is a must-listen. Stream it now on all major platforms