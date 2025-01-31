Diary: Siviwe James goes solo, Una Rams and Muneyi release ndi a mufuna, Lorin Sookool at Artscape

Opening: Siviwe James’s exhibition Ubuhle Ngaphaya Kwameva.

Artist presents a deeply personal showcase

In her debut solo exhibition, Ubuhle Ngaphaya Kwameva, Siviwe James delves into memory, loss and the creation of new narratives through digital collage and video work. Presented as part of INCCA’s Art After Baby initiative, supported by the National Arts Council South Africa’s Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme, it marks a significant moment in James’s artistic journey. Drawing from her personal archive, James reconstructs moments from the past, transforming them into layered visual landscapes that explore collective memory and the role of the public sphere in personal storytelling. The show also reflects on her own experience navigating grief and reinvention. For the first time, these works move from the digital realm into a physical exhibition, inviting viewers to engage with themes of trauma, resilience and the pursuit of long-postponed dreams. It opens on Sunday 2 February at 10am, at Victoria Yards, Lorentzville, Johannesburg.

Emotional ballad is a ‘celebration of love’

Prepare to be enchanted as Una Rams (pictured) and Muneyi deliver ndi a mufuna, a soul-stirring R&B-soul ballad that beautifully captures the essence of love and commitment. Released on 29 January, the single will be the lead track on Una Rams’ highly anticipated debut album, meet me at the altar — a heartfelt collection of wedding songs designed to soundtrack life’s most cherished moments. Translated from Tshivenda as “I love you”, ndi a mufuna is an ode to devotion, with Muneyi’s signature emotional depth blending seamlessly with Una Rams’ smooth melodies. “This song is a celebration of love in its truest, most transformative form,” Una Rams shares. Accompanied by stunning visuals available on YouTube, ndi a mufuna is the first glimpse into meet me at the altar, an album that is set to redefine wedding music. The song is available on all streaming platforms.

Socio-political themes explored through theatre

Dynamic: Lorin Sookool will present Woza Wenties! and 3 Mense Phakathi at the Artscape Theatre in Cape Town from 6 to 8 February.

Get ready for a transformative experience with Lorin Sookool, one of South Africa’s most captivating contemporary artists, as she takes the stage at the Artscape Theatre in Cape Town from 6 to 8 February. Featuring a double bill of her groundbreaking works Woza Wenties! and 3 Mense Phakathi, this return follows her triumphant performance at last year’s National Arts Festival and her solo appearance at the prestigious Liverpool Biennial in the UK. A 2023 Standard Bank Young Artist Award recipient, Sookool’s interdisciplinary approach fuses dance, sound, photography and film to explore identity, power and culture. Woza Wenties! delves into African and coloured identity, while 3 Mense Phakathi confronts the subtler, ongoing legacies of colonial violence. Sookool’s dynamic performances invite audiences to engage with these themes in personal and evocative ways. Book through Webtickets.