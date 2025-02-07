Diary: Entries open for NEA Young Performer Awards, Requiem for the Impossible premieres in Cape Town, Kyle Shepherd Trio at Untitled Basement

Stellar: Labyrinth from Parktown High School for Girls, in Joburg, won a gold medal at the NEA Young Performer Awards last year.

Showcase your talent on a national stage

Entries are open for the 22nd NEA Young Performer Awards Competition, one of South Africa’s premier platforms for emerging artists in music, dance and drama. Hosted by the National Eisteddfod Academy NPC, the competition offers young performers the chance to compete for honours, including gold, silver and bronze medals, along with R20 000 in prizes. Participants must have received a diploma award in the 2024 National Eisteddfod of South Africa, or similar, although a preliminary qualifying round is available for those who did not participate in an eisteddfod last year. The multi-stage competition starts on 3 March and will unfold across Johannesburg and Pretoria, with video submissions accepted for the early rounds to accommodate performers from outside Gauteng.

Entries close on 1 March. Go to www.eisteddfod.co.za/young-performer-awards-2025 or contact the National Eisteddfod Academy office on 011 886 6005 or [email protected] for more details.

A haunting musical tribute to sailors lost at sea

Requiem for the Impossible, an immersive musical experience honouring three South African sailors who vanished at sea in 2015, is set to make its world premiere at the Homecoming Centre, in District Six, Cape Town, this month. Created by acclaimed Dutch and South African artists, the production blends an original requiem score, documentary-style voice recordings and poetry to explore themes of loss, memory and the unknown. The performance will be led by musicians Lucy Kruger (from South Africa) and Liú Mottes (from The Netherlands).

The limited run of four performances takes place from 13 to 15 February. Tickets are R295 and available through Webtickets.

Kyle Shepherd Trio returns to Untitled Basement

Sweetly played: The Kyle Shepherd Trio will perform music from their new album at the Untitled Basement.

For the first time in nearly four years, the renowned Kyle Shepherd Trio takes the stage at Untitled Basement in Joburg on 7 and 8 February. Led by award-winning pianist and composer Shepherd, alongside Shane Cooper (double bass) and Jonno Sweetman (drums), the trio will showcase music from their highly anticipated new album, A Dance More Sweetly Played. Expect a night of jazz improvisation, including fresh takes on classics and Shepherd’s original compositions.Doors open at 6pm, with performances starting at 8pm.

For table reservations, email [email protected] or book online here.