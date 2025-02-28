Diary: My body My Space, Grieve, That’s How You Survive in Johannesburg and Cape Town,  Andile Yenana fundraiser

Movement: The My Body My Space Public Arts Festival will be on from 10 to 15 March in Emakhazeni, Mpumalanga.

Arts festival to take place in Mpumalanga

From 10 to 15 March, Emakhazeni, Mpumalanga, becomes a stage for the My Body My Space Public Arts Festival, celebrating its 10th edition alongside the 30th anniversary of the Forgotten Angle Theatre Collaborative (FATC). This free, immersive festival presents site-specific performances, installations and workshops spotlighting local and international artists while engaging themes of human rights, democracy and environmental consciousness.

It starts with the Arteries Programme, from 10 to 14 March, which brings performances, activations and workshops to the communities of Machadodorp, Belfast and Dullstroom.

This youth-driven initiative is a collaboration between FATC’s Leap programme and Wits’ Drama for Life.

On 13 March, the Chazon Tekna School hosts the inaugural Practice Mini Conference, exploring FATC’s unique approach to arts, activism and sustainability.

The Central Nervous System Programme takes centre stage from 14 to 15 March, featuring a powerhouse line-up of artists, including Lulu Mlangeni, Oupa Sibeko, Songezo Mcilizeli and Vuyani Dance Theatre.

Performances unfold across FATC’s Ebhudlweni Arts Centre, Feya’s Palace and Kloppenheim Country Estate, offering audiences a dynamic journey through movement and expression.

The full programme is available at forgottenangle.co.za.

Performance explores grief and healing

South African performers and poets Grace Storm and Thandiwe Nqanda are bringing their evocative choreo-play Grieve, That Is How You Survive to Theatre Arts Observatory in Cape Town and Emakhaya Theatre at Wits Museum in Johannesburg. Premiering at last year’s National Arts Festival in Makhanda, this moving production extends the two women’s poetry collections on grief and healing, exploring the complexities of loss. Through intimate storytelling, they personify grief as “the woman who comes to visit when you least expect it”. With a background in applied theatre, Storm brings a multi-disciplinary approach to the work, while Nqanda, who is an acclaimed performance poet, weaves musical poetry into the narrative. Tickets are available on Quicket.

Jazz feast from Andile Yenana and others to raise money for musicians

For good: Musicians will come together for a fundraiser for Suthukazi Arosi and Sivuyile Jengu.

Jazz lovers, mark your calendars for a night of magic as Andile Yenana leads a fundraiser for Suthukazi Arosi, who died recently, and Sivuyile Jengu. Taking place at Niki’s Oasis Jazz Restaurant in Johannesburg, this one-night-only event will bring together an all-star line-up of musicians. Expect performances from Andile Yenana (piano), Thuto Motsemme (bass), Zoe The Seed (vocals), Thabo Sikhakhane (trumpet), Bucco Xaba (drums) and Jengu (piano) in a night that celebrates jazz excellence and community spirit. Experience some of South Africa’s finest talents while supporting two incredible artists