Diary: Jazz in the Lights, Dance for all, Street art in Maboneng

Jazz in the Lights brings smooth sounds to the zoo

Johannesburg’s much-loved Jazz in the Lights Music Festival returns on Saturday 29 March, transforming the Joburg zoo into a haven for jazz lovers. A fresh take on the iconic Jazz on the Lake, this festival blends emerging talent and established artists, ensuring a dynamic and inclusive line-up.

Audiences can expect a mix of contemporary and classic jazz, celebrating South Africa’s deep-rooted musical heritage. Beyond the music, families can enjoy a day of fun, with kids exploring the zoo, while adults soak up the rhythm-infused atmosphere.

With a commitment to diversity, the festival’s curation embraces gender balance, accessibility and geographic representation.

Jazz in the Lights is presented in collaboration with the Gauteng department of sport, arts, culture and recreation and Johannesburg City Parks & Zoo.

A dance journey into Millennial identity

The dance company Dance for All presents Un-Touched, a bold and thought-provoking new production taking the stage at Cape Town’s Nasdak Rooftop Venue on Friday 28 March.

Blending contemporary dance and live music, this powerful performance delves into themes of identity, self-expression and the Millennial generation’s experience.

Featuring choreography from the legendary Adele Blank, alongside a line-up of dynamic young choreographers, Un-Touched offers a visually and emotionally charged exploration of what it means to navigate today’s world. With a score performed by musicians from the SA College of

Music audiences can expect a seamless fusion of movement and melody under the Cape Town sky. Funded by the National Arts Council, Un-Touched is the first production under Dance for All’s Inspirations Dance and Performance Initiative. Tickets are R200 via Quicket.

Street art comes to life in Joburg’s Maboneng

Step into the heart of Johannesburg’s street art scene with The Open Moment: Portraits of Maboneng, a dynamic walking tour led by acclaimed mural artist Nonka Mbonambi.

Taking place on Saturday 29 March at 2pm, this immersive experience will guide audiences through Fox and Main Street, where Mbonambi and a team of artists have been crafting a new mural as part of Collation 3 | The Unexpected City.

Mbonambi will give insight into the process behind large-scale public artworks, from conceptualisation to execution, while demonstrating live painting techniques.

The tour will conclude at The Centre for the Less Good Idea, where a performance by multi­disciplinary artist Qondiswa James will round off the experience. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to engage with the city’s evolving artistic landscape firsthand.