Diary: Auto festival, Live jazz, Contemporary dance

Wheel fun: Whether you’re a petrolhead or just love a good vibe, the Auto Fest promises to be a day of ente

Auto fest brings high-octane thrills to Wild Coast

Auto Fest revs up the Wild Coast Sun’s Rooftop Parking on Saturday, 5 April, transforming it into a high-energy hub of cars, music and community spirit.

From 10am till late, car lovers can feast their eyes on jaw-dropping rides in the Show ’n’ Shine, feel the bass in the Sound Off and witness creativity in the Park Off competitions.

Food stalls will offer treats, a kiddies’ area keeps little ones entertained and the bar provides the perfect spot to unwind.

As the sun sets, the excitement shifts to the Bhangra/Fusion After Party, where traditional beats meet modern rhythms for a night of dancing.

The entrance fee is R20 per person (with children under the age of 12 free) and after-party tickets are R50.

Dance performance explores water themes

Flatfoot Dance Company presents Bodies of Water, a powerful fusion of contemporary dance and live music, running from 10 to 13 April at the Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre at the University of KwaZulu-Natal in Durban. Choreographed by award-winning Lliane Loots, the work explores water as both an ecological and human metaphor, performed by six Flatfoot dancers with an original score by violinist Refiloe Olifant and percussionist Mandla Matsha.

With striking lighting and audiovisual projections by Wesley Maherry, Bodies of Water examines resilience, movement, and survival in a shifting world. Public performances take place on 10 and 11 April at 7pm and 12 and 13 April at 2.30pm.

Tickets range from R95 to R120 via Webtickets.

A special school performance with a post-show Q&A happens on 11 April at 10.30am (R60 per learner, teachers free).

Reimagined brings soulful sounds to Johannesburg

Blend: Mathunzi (above) and DiTeboho’s Reimagined is a mix of contemporary jazz, soul, gospel and African music.

Vocalists and longtime collaborators Mathunzi and DiTeboho bring the second installment of Reimagined to Joburg on Friday 4 April at Melville’s Chiesa di Pazzo Lupi. Blending contemporary jazz, soul, gospel and African music, the series shines a light on musicianship and songwriting in today’s music landscape. Having worked together since 2014, the duo reunites after a hiatus, joined by The Verse and special guest artists for a night of rich harmonies and dynamic performances.

Reimagined is more than a concert — it’s an ode to artistry and storytelling. Doors open at 6pm, and the show starts at 7.30 sharp.

Tickets are R200 each.