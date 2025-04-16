South Africa mourns the loss of celebrated actor Don Mlangeni Nawa

Don Mlangeni Nawa.

Renowned South African actor Don Mlangeni Nawa has died at the age of 65, leaving behind a powerful legacy in the world of television and theatre.

His family confirmed his death in a statement released on 16 April 2025, describing their deep sorrow at the loss of a beloved father, brother and friend.

“To the world, he was a gifted and respected actor whose presence lit up every stage and screen he graced,” the family’s statement read. “His legacy lives on in the lives he touched, the stories he told and the love he gave so freely.”

Born in Boksburg, Johannesburg, Nawa’s acting career began during the tumultuous 1980s — a time when South African theatre and television were both instruments of cultural resistance and vital platforms for expression.

From the very beginning, Nawa stood out as a performer with gravitas, depth and a rare ability to fully inhabit his roles.

He rose to national fame through his portrayal of Zebedee Matabane on the SABC 3 soapie Isidingo, a role he held for more than a decade. With his deep voice, magnetic screen presence and authentic depiction of a patriarch navigating the complexities of post-apartheid South Africa, Nawa became a fixture in millions of households. His character, often stern but deeply principled, reflected many of the values South Africans held dear during a time of social change and rebuilding.

But Isidingo was far from his only claim to fame. Nawa also captivated audiences in a range of other popular television series, including the classic sitcom Sgudi ‘Snaysi, the supernatural drama Hlala Kwabafileyo, the royal-family themed telenovela The Throne and the riveting series Ubambo Lwami. Each performance demonstrated his versatility and commitment to portraying characters that reflected the diversity and complexity of South African life.

In recognition of his contribution to the entertainment industry, Nawa was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2018 Royalty Soapie Awards. His peers and fans alike celebrated his decades-long dedication to storytelling and his mentorship of younger actors coming into the sector.

As news of his death spread, tributes poured in from actors, politicians, fans and cultural institutions, all acknowledging the profound influence Nawa had on South African television. Social media platforms were flooded with heartfelt messages and memorable clips from his many performances, a testament to the enduring impact of his work.

The Nawa family has requested privacy as they mourn and has stated that memorial and funeral details will be announced in due course.

Nawa’s death marks the end of an era for South African entertainment. Yet, even in his absence, his voice, his characters and the stories he helped bring to life will continue to resonate. In every line he delivered, and every scene he commanded, he reminded the nation of the power of storytelling — and for that, he will never be forgotten.