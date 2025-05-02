Diary: Old Mutual Music at the Lake, Mo Eazy releases Teriba, Diprente’s Sabbatical opens in May

Music, meaning and magic: Shekhinah (above) and Mi Casa will perform at a concert in Durban Botanic Gardens.

Celebrate Mother’s Day with Music at the Lake

Old Mutual Music at the Lake makes a return on Sunday 11 May, with a special Mother’s Day concert at the stunning Durban Botanic Gardens.

Starting the season in style, South African chart-toppers Mi Casa and platinum-selling star Shekhinah promise an afternoon of soulful music, celebration and togetherness in the gardens’ scenic lake area.

Those attending can expect a laid-back, family-friendly vibe — which is perfect for picnics, lounging on the lawn and soaking up world-class live musical performances in nature.

Bring your blankets, camping chairs, and snacks for the ultimate open-air music experience.

The event is part of Old Mutual’s Music at the Lake series, which blends entertainment with environmental purpose. Proceeds go to the Garden Window Project, benefiting plant and community development.

Tickets are available via Webtickets.

Stand by for Mo Eazy’s Teriba

Nigerian artist Mo Eazy returns with Teriba, a new single that blends soulful Afrobeat with spiritual depth.

Meaning “to surrender” in Yoruba, Teriba is a heartfelt anthem about letting go, trusting in a higher power and finding strength through faith.

With its rich harmonies, emotive lyrics and cross-continental sound, the track speaks to spiritual truth while being accessible and catchy. Produced by Zimbabwean-born Sabroso, Teriba is a fusion of West and Southern African influences — a sonic bridge between cultures and a reminder of the power of music to heal and connect.

Mo Eazy draws from experience and introspection, offering a song that uplifts and empowers during uncertain times. With this lead single for his upcoming EP Ibere, he sets the tone for a project grounded in identity and purpose. Now streaming …

Don’t miss this local film

Big screen: SABBATICAL, which is set against the backdrop of Pretoria, is opening in cinemas.

Opening nationwide on 9 May, SABBATICAL marks Karabo Lediga’s feature directorial debut — and it’s already shaping up to be one of the year’s must-see South African films.

Produced by Diprente, the powerhouse behind Matwetwe and Catching Feelings, this emotionally charged drama stars Mona Monyane as Lesego, a rising corporate star whose life unravels after a high-profile scandal forces her back to her roots.

Set in Pretoria and rich in Sipitori, SABBATICAL explores ambition, sacrifice and the secrets we bury to survive.

Clementine Mosimane shines as Lesego’s formidable mother, with Loyiso Gola delivering a surprising dramatic turn as an investigator.

With stunning visuals by Motheo Moeng and a soul-stirring score by Bokani Dyer, the film offers a layered, deeply human story.

Perfect for Mother’s Day weekend, SABBATICAL invites grown-up families to gather, reflect and reconnect — only in cinemas.