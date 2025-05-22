A luxury staycation in Sandton

The NH Hotel in Sandton.

We work so hard, don’t we? From early meetings to late-night hustles, school runs, deadlines and that never-ending inbox. Sometimes, all it takes is one look in the mirror, a deep sigh and the realisation — I need a break.

Not the kind of break where you travel across provinces only to return more tired than when you left. No, I’m talking about the kind of break that soothes the soul.

A staycation.

Yes, with a decent pocket, it’s possible to book yourself into a hotel or lodge, where your only responsibility is to rest, eat and be pampered.

Think of it like being at home, doing absolutely nothing, but elevated. There’s no cooking, no dishes, no beds to make.

You’re treated like the hardworking queen or king that you are. And that’s exactly how I felt when NH Hotel in Sandton invited me for a weekend of relaxation at their luxurious five-star establishment.

As I arrived, the first thing that caught my eye was the staircase. Oh! That staircase. It instantly took me to the famous Titanic dinner scene, the one where Rose walks down in that unforgettable dress … and the room holds its breath.

Music started playing in my head, the kind of cinematic moment only a grand staircase can trigger. I had to snap out of it, though, and head straight to reception to check in.

The process was seamless and soon after, I was shown to my room. They called it a standard room, but let me tell you, there was nothing standard about it. It was pure indulgence.

A handwritten welcome note lay next to a beautifully arranged mini charcuterie board and a bottle of wine.

The room was spacious, luxurious and thoughtfully curated. The lounge area gave me space to exhale. The bed? A kingdom in itself. Honestly, I regretted not bringing my entire family — dog included. We could have all fitted in that bed and still had elbow room.

I pulled open the blackout curtains, which are ideal for a proper staycation lie-in, and was greeted by a panoramic view of Sandton.

For a second, I feared being reminded of the daily rat race, but Sandton surprised me. It was unusually quiet, as though it, too, was taking a breather.

Now, let’s talk about the bathroom. Spotless. A posh bathtub at one end, a spacious shower on the other.

Exactly the kind of setting you want for some long overdue self-care. After a moment of soaking in the atmosphere, I realised I had a pounding headache from a hectic day. I needed meds.

Eat your heart out: The NH Hotel in Sandton offers buffet meals, including a sumptuous breakfast.

When I asked at reception, they mentioned their hourly shuttle service around Sandton. Perfect! I hopped on, got what I needed, and returned to what now felt like my second home. Curtains drawn, alarm set — because there’s no way I was missing breakfast.

Come morning, my alarm sang gently and off I went to the hotel’s Tradewinds Restaurant for the breakfast buffet.

Now, buffets are a mind game. You walk in with confidence, ready to devour everything in sight. But reality hits: one plate and you’re done. I had all the usual suspects on mine eggs, mushrooms, sausages, but still felt like I’d underperformed.

Back in my room, I told myself: “No wasting the day in bed.” I needed to see what else the hotel had to offer. I headed to the pool and garden area, a serene corner of the property that invites you to sit still and think about … absolutely nothing. Bliss.

Elegant: The NH Hotel in Johannesburg is the perfect place to get away from it all and enjoy a weekend of self-care.

As the Johannesburg weather began to turn, I decided to explore a bit more. I found a fitness centre which was fully equipped with every machine imaginable.

Dinner was a treat. I ordered the lamb shank and it was perfection — tender and flavourful.

The night ended on a high with a trio of chocolate desserts — rich, elegant and everything you want when you decide to indulge.

For R1 719 a night (breakfast included), the standard room at NH Hotel in Sandton is worth every cent. Think about it — you save on flights, travel time and logistics. You still get the full luxury experience, but in the city you know and love.

This hotel is perfect for staycations, business trips or even a solo wellness weekend. Whether your mission is rest or productivity, NH Hotel caters for it with grace and excellence.

So here’s your reminder — don’t wait for burnout to reward yourself. Book the staycation. Turn your phone off. Sleep in. Let someone else wash the dishes. Be served. Be still. You’ve earned it.

After all, this life we live? It’s a marathon, not a sprint. And even queens and kings need to pause and be pampered.