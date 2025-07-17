Francis Nyamnjoh’s novel a new grace for the old order

We have recently seen a number of coming-of-age stories emerging from various African countries that mark a shift from childhood to the experiences of the youth.

It also says something about the new sense of growing in this time. Most of these stories bring new perspectives to understanding the African youth and the ways they treat their life to a sort of relocating themselves.

While this emerging genre focuses on the complexities and difficulties of our times, it also aspires to the future. The works are no longer confined to politics, or obsession with the past. The future is brightened in these stories, even though it is tough and stressful.

Francis Nyamnjoh’s novel, Echoes of Grace, is a stunning, bright and promising account of a Cameroonian girl who spent her adolescence in a Catholic school, Queen of Rosary of Converted Hills, where she is granted a scholarship to pursue her education.

The novel is a bildungsroman with a focus on youth development in society. It is a story of transformation into a community set in an imaginary, yet recognisable, Cameroon, which is described as a country grappling with corruption and societal ills.

It is a story of commitment that not only changes an individual’s life but also has a lasting effect on the community. The change is followed by dedication, a flame of hope ignites motivation in the protagonist, Pearl, which establishes seeds for growing socially.

Pearl follows her mother’s advice to join a missionary school where she develops her sense of commitment despite the gaze of privileged students alienating her from the school. In five years, she becomes acutely aware of her background compared with those of the daughters of ministers, directors and business people.

She manages to navigate the difficulties she faces in the school, thanks to her mentor, Father Honeywell, who is committed to social justice and integrity and intellectually guides her to challenge the politics.

“He [Father Honeywell] provided me with books, study materials, and a safe haven where I could freely explore my passions. His unwavering belief in me, even during times of self-doubt, was a constant source of strength and inspiration,” says Pearl.

Her mother’s words also resonate and ignite courage in her: “The world can be a harsh place, especially for young women with ambitions the size of the sky like yours. But remember, you are strong, you are capable, and there is a fire within you that cannot be extinguished. Go forth and shine, my darling. Make us proud.”

The story also acknowledges African tradition and spirituality through the role of ancestors in community life.

At the missionary school, she finds solace in a hidden grotto, surrounded by the ancient paintings of powerful women, which makes her feel connected to her ancestors.

A wise woman named Nimo Dangha-Dangha, who has been ostracised by the community for her orthodox ways, is another of Pearl’s mentors.

Nyamnjoh highlights the role of women in leadership. Pearl becomes a successful woman who initiates projects with her father.

The message of the novel is that Africa could rise again if women are given access to leadership and education to foster the right men and women to fight the corruption in politics and ill-determined leadership in Africa.

The novel is more appreciative of the role of faith in shaping African minds and personal growth inspired by religious values leading to strengths and resilience in society. Thinking of Nyamnjoh’s early works, especially his play, Convert, in which comes his very harsh critique of the church, Echoes of Grace suggests a kind of reconciliation with the church — somehow acknowledging its pioneering role in helping people to deviate from politics to personality.

Growth lies at the inner side that needs to be uncovered in the light of guidance. Pearl unpacks her potential, thanks to two dedicated mentors from the society, while Nimo Dangha-Dangha helps her to see the potential inherited from the ancestors. Father Honeywell enlightens her way and teaches her how to navigate the politics of life.

Nyamnjoh’s half utopian and futurist account invites us to rethink leadership and governance in ill-governed African countries.

Echoes of Grace is more promising than demanding, focusing on potentials than shortcomings, solutions than impediments to improvement.

Echoes of Grace is published by Langaa RPCIG.