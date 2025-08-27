BlackByrd soars higher

Top flight: Members of the band BlackByrd, from left: Tarryn Lamb, Tasha and Tasché Burger.

When I first sat down with the ladies of BlackByrd, it didn’t feel like an interview. It felt like a catch-up with old friends — the kind where laughter flows freely, stories unfold with sincerity and hearts open without hesitation.

The trio — now made up of Tarryn Lamb, Tasché Burger and Tasha (Natasha Zaaiman) — radiates a warmth that’s rare in the polished world of pop and it’s that same grounded energy that threads its way through their music.

Their presence is disarmingly genuine. They talk over one another at times, finish each other’s sentences and dissolve into laughter when a memory resurfaces. It’s in that rhythm that is playful, supportive, unforced that you glimpse the essence of who they are.

And perhaps that’s why BlackByrd has resonated with listeners for so long — it offers not just catchy hooks and pristine harmonies, but a sense of intimacy, like being let into a secret between sisters.

BlackByrd is not a newcomer to South Africa’s music scene. Formed in 2012, and reformed last year with two new members, the all-female pop trio quickly rose to prominence.

Their slick harmonies and heartfelt delivery earned them instant recognition, radio play and a devoted following. Their debut album Strong became a success, spawning hits that dominated the airwaves and solidified their reputation as one of the country’s most exciting acts.

But beyond the charts, BlackByrd made history as one of the few female groups in South Africa to reach that level of mainstream success. Their blend of pop, country and soft rock, paired with soulful storytelling, set them apart in a market often saturated with formulaic pop acts. They weren’t chasing trends; they were carving out their own lane.

Over the years, they’ve won multiple accolades, including South African Music Award nominations, and have shared stages with international icons.

Their polished live performances and genre-blending sound have earned them both critical respect and a loyal fanbase across generations.

Now, more than a decade later, BlackByrd continues to evolve, staying true to their ethos of sisterhood, artistry and authenticity.

The band’s journey has been marked by growth, introspection and bold reinvention. Sitting across from them, it’s clear they are still just as hungry to create — but they’re doing it on their own terms.

“Our sound really evolved after watching a Boyz II Men concert,” Tarryn shares. “They inspired us, the way each member stood strong as a lead, but also came together in this beautiful harmony. That’s what we wanted — to create space for each of us to shine as individuals, while building something powerful as a collective.”

It’s a lesson they’ve carried into their identity as a group. In an industry that too often pits women against each other, BlackByrd stands as a refreshing counter-narrative.

“We wanted to show that women can uplift, support and celebrate one another,” Tasha adds, her eyes bright. “And we’re doing just that.”

This refusal to conform to the stereotypical “girl band” mould has been part of their magic. They aren’t about rivalry, but rather about sisterhood. They aren’t about trends, but about longevity. And as their sound evolves, so too does their message.

Their chemistry is undeniable. Whether you’re watching them on stage or chatting on a Google call, there’s a sisterly bond that pulls you in.

Tasha recalled meeting founding member Tarryn in 2018 during a TV production. One night, she and Tarryn found themselves sharing a quiet dinner and an unexpected connection was formed.

“That moment became the beginning of something magical,” Tasha says with a smile. “Since then, it’s been a wild ride.”

“We’re honestly like sisters,” Tasché echoes. “When we’re apart, even for a weekend, I miss them. It’s that deep.”

It’s this bond, equal parts friendship, family and artistry that gives BlackByrd its edge. The music is good, yes. But it’s the love between them that makes it unforgettable.

One of the most surprising things about BlackByrd is how deeply involved they are in their craft — not just as singers, but as musicians, writers and producers.

“We’re hands-on from the beginning,” Tasché explains. “From sitting with the producer to shaping the sound, we’re there. Each of us brings something different to the table.”

Tasché, for example, has a keen ear for production elements. Tarryn is the vocal mastermind. And Tasha brings that spark of creative energy that ties everything together.

Their studio sessions are collaborative, intentional and emotionally raw: “We always ask ourselves, ‘If we were hearing this song for the first time, would it move us? Would it connect?’” Tarryn says.

The result? Music that feels lived in. Songs that resonate not because they’re trendy but because they’re true.

Over the years, BlackByrd has shared countless stages, but a few moments stand out.

“Definitely our show with Bonnie Tyler,” Tasché recalls without hesitation. “That was unforgettable.”

For Tarryn, though, nothing compares to their very first live performance as BlackByrd. “It was a massive event with 50 000 people. We sang our first single on stage together for the first time and the crowd knew the words. It was surreal.”

These highlights reflect not just their success, but their joy in performance. As Tasha puts it: “Every show is different. It changes depending on how we’re feeling, what’s happening in our lives and the energy of the crowd. That keeps it exciting.”

The name BlackByrd is as striking as their sound. “We spelled it with a Y,” Tarryn explained, “because ‘byrd’ is like ‘girl’— a nod to our femininity and strength.”

The inspiration came during a period of searching. One day, Tarryn spotted a blackbird on the grass outside the window. “It felt like a sign. That moment stuck and the name just worked.”

BlackByrd’s latest single Home is a soulful, heartfelt ode to the people and places that anchor us.

Written during a whirlwind of touring, when the trio often lived out of suitcases and hotel rooms, the song is a reminder that home isn’t always a place — it’s a feeling.

“It’s about coming back to the people we love,” Tasché says. “It’s that anchor, that softness, that safe space.”

Each member has a lyric that resonates deeply with them. Tasché’s favourite: “Overdosed on all the feels I’m feeling for you.” Vulnerable, clever and real. Tarryn’s pick: “Long for a good life where love measures first.” A reminder to centre love over success. Tasha’s: “Out in the darkest street, you chase the ghosts that shadow me.” A testament to the power of being seen.

Through Home, BlackByrd extends their own sense of belonging to their listeners, inviting them into the warmth they’ve built together.

I asked them each to define home.

Tasché: “Home isn’t a place — it’s a feeling. It’s love. It’s peace.”

Tarryn: “It’s the little joys of everyday life. That’s home.”

Tasha: “It’s not the four walls. It’s the people. It’s knowing you can come back to love, no matter what.”

Their answers, like their music, point to a central theme: connection.

So what do they hope fans feel when listening to Home?

“I want people to feel seen,” said Tasha. “To know they’re not alone. We make music to connect, to serve, to be a mirror.”

Tasché added, “Sometimes we forget to show love to the people who mean the most. This song is a reminder to nurture those relationships. Love them while you can.”

And Tarryn closes it with what I think is the heartbeat of BlackByrd’s message: “In a world that often feels too filtered, we want to give people something real.”

As our conversation wraps up, I feel a sense of gratitude, not just for the time these incredible women shared with me, but for the music they create with such honesty and love.

BlackByrd isn’t just a band. They’re a movement, a sisterhood and a sound that stays with you long after the last note fades.

So whether you’re listening from your car, your couch or on the long road back to the people you love, let Home be your anthem. Let it remind you that love, connection and belonging are never too far away.