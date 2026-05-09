Toyota Corolla Cross GR-S: Bang for your buck

Facelift: Toyota has made a few cosmetic changes to its vehicle, giving it a sporty feel. Photo: Supplied

Last year, I took the Toyota Corolla Cross on a trip from Gauteng to Limpopo. I wanted to test the space, fuel consumption, comfort and the ride quality because the vehicle had become popular among South Africans.

While it passed most of the tests, it mostly struggled with comfort and lacked appeal on the interior.

There was nothing that stood out, making me question why the car was so in demand, selling more than 22 000 units in 2025.

Even so, it did need something more; something to get me excited about.

In March, Toyota finally answered the call by bringing the GR-S versions of the Corolla Cross to the South African market.

While the engine and drivetrain remain the same and the changes are purely cosmetic, sometimes that is all a car needs.

What has Toyota done with the Corolla Cross GR-S?

Well, for starters, Toyota has added a bold black mesh grille, sleek LED headlamps with sequential indicators and a sporty skid plate.

The car sits on 18 inch six-spoke machined alloy wheels that enhance the stance of the car. Blacked-out badges all around give it a slightly sporty edge.

On the inside, the vehicle feels sporty. Toyota wanted to give drivers a more engaging and premium experience. It succeeded.

The black leather upholstery combined with the contrast red stitching make the vehicle a pleasant place to be but the best part about the interior, as silly as it might sound, is the fact that there are red seatbelts. It’s a small but very nice touch from Toyota and incorporates the feeling of GR-Sport into the vehicle more fully.

The interior also boasts a 12.3 inch digital cluster and a 10.1 inch infotainment system that is equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. I will be the first to say that I’m not a huge fan of the infotainment system. I find it slightly slow and unresponsive.

Toyota says that the Corolla GR-S includes a system that features multi-touch functionality, improved Bluetooth connectivity and an enhanced user interface for a smoother, more intuitive experience. I struggled from time to time with Bluetooth connectivity though.

When it comes to driving the vehicle, you could be forgiven for thinking you are jumping into a performance variant, thanks to all the sporty elements the exterior and interior boast.

However, the same 1.8 litre engine is in the regular model. Its suspension has been specifically tuned to enhance handling and road feedback, while maintaining the comfort required for a variety of South African driving conditions.

I didn’t take a long roadtrip in the GR-S but I did do a lot of driving.

The handling was good and while the drive is not the smoothest, it is not bad either. However, when I put my foot down for quick overtakes, the car took some time to get going.

But once in motion, the car maintains itself excellently. It’s not sluggish by any means and it gives a solid and comfortable drive, although not the smoothest.

In terms of overall comfort, the seats make a difference and the sporty aura eliminates the bland feeling I got from the regular version, making it feel way more exciting.

Verdict

By now, the Corolla Cross is a local favourite and doesn’t need much more than it has.

It’s a smart move from Toyota to launch the GR-S version to continue competing in every department in the crossover segment.

The sporty elements on the outside and the more comfortable interior with the continued sporty touches make it feel more complete and dependable than the regular version, because at the end of the day, it is a Toyota.

This adds great value to the product and the pricing remains competitive. The Corolla Cross will therefore continue its success through 2026, which could prove to be an exceptional year for Toyota as the brand gets ready to launch the new Hilux in July.

Models and pricing

Corolla Cross 1.8 Xi — R420 700

Corolla Cross 1.8 XS — R458 400

Corolla Cross 1.8 XR — R508 200

Corolla Cross 1.8 XS HEV — R501 100

Corolla Cross 1.8 XR HEV — R552 400

Corolla Cross 1.8 GR-S — R527 000

Corolla Cross 1.8 GR-S HEV — R569 700