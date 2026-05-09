South Africa’s parallel State: The cost of letting crime govern

Graphic: John McCann

South Africa is no longer confronting crime as a social ill. It is confronting crime as a competing system of governance.

Across the country, particularly in urban economic hubs and vulnerable communities, criminal networks have entrenched themselves not merely as lawbreakers but as power brokers. They determine who can build, who can trade, who can transport goods. They extract “taxes” through extortion. They enforce compliance through violence. In doing so, they do not simply undermine the state; they replicate it.

This is the emergence of a parallel state.

The danger lies not only in the visibility of crime but in its normalisation. When extortion becomes a routine cost of doing business, when infrastructure projects are negotiated with syndicates rather than secured by law enforcement and when communities turn to informal power structures for order, the authority of the democratic state begins to erode in practice, even if it remains intact in theory.

What makes this reality particularly damning is that it did not arise in a legal vacuum.

South Africa possesses one of the most robust legislative tools to combat precisely this phenomenon: the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA). Designed to dismantle criminal enterprises at their core, POCA enables the state to move beyond arresting individuals and instead target entire networks; seizing assets, disrupting financial flows and stripping organised crime of its economic lifeblood.

It is, on paper, a formidable weapon. In practice, it has been underutilised, inconsistently applied and often deployed too late.

Organised crime thrives because it is profitable. Extortion rackets, illicit procurement schemes and infrastructure sabotage are not random acts; they are structured economic activities. The logic is simple: as long as the rewards outweigh the risks, these systems will expand. Five percentage chance of being caught. Five percentage chance of being convicted. POCA was meant to reverse that equation. Early, aggressive use of asset forfeiture and enterprise prosecution could have made criminality economically untenable before it metastasized.

That moment was missed.

Today, the cost of that failure is measurable; and staggering. Conservative estimates suggest that crime, corruption and illicit financial flows drain between R500 billion and R1 trillion from South Africa’s economy each year. That is not leakage. That is a parallel budget. One that rivals, and in some scenarios exceeds, the state’s capacity to deliver services. To grasp the scale, consider the following:

The Cost of Crime vs The Country It Could Build

Category Estimated Annual Cost (ZAR) What This Could Fund Instead Real-World Impact Corruption in public procurement & state capture fallout R150–R300 billion Build ~2,000–4,000 schools Eliminate overcrowded classrooms; improve outcomes for millions of learners Organised crime & extortion R50–R100 billion Fund ~1–2 million housing units Dramatically reduce informal settlements and housing backlog Violent crime (security, lost productivity, healthcare) R200–R400 billion Employ ~1–2 million public workers Reduce unemployment; strengthen policing, healthcare, and education Illicit financial flows & tax evasion R100–R250 billion Expand social grants significantly Immediate poverty relief; reduced hunger and inequality Infrastructure theft & sabotage R20–R50 billion Restore rail and subsidize transport Lower commuting costs; improve economic access

Even a partial recovery of these losses would be transformative. It could reshape the social contract. Instead, those resources are captured and recycled within criminal ecosystems. They finance further corruption, entrench patronage networks and reinforce the very structures that weaken the state. The result is a compounding crisis: the more crime pays, the more it grows; the more it grows, the harder it becomes to dismantle.

This is why the current moment cannot be understood as a failure of policing alone. It is a failure of enforcement strategy, institutional capacity and political will. Especially when politicians and high level officials are used to grease the criminality.

Laws like POCA are only as effective as the institutions that wield them. Over time, South Africa’s investigative and prosecutorial capabilities have been eroded by competent staff depletion, governance failures, and, at times, political interference. Complex financial crimes require skilled forensic investigators, coordinated intelligence, and prosecutorial consistency. Where these are absent, even the strongest legal frameworks falter.

Equally critical is coordination. Organised crime operates across sectors; construction, transport, procurement and beyond, yet the state’s response is often fragmented. Without integrated action across law enforcement, intelligence and regulatory bodies, syndicates exploit institutional gaps with ease.

But there is a deeper, more uncomfortable truth. In some cases, criminal networks have become entangled with local political and economic structures, blurring the line between governance and illegality. This creates a dangerous equilibrium in which crime is acknowledged but not decisively confronted. Breaking that equilibrium requires more than rhetoric. It demands a shift from reactive policing to proactive economic disruption.

The state must reassert its authority not only by arresting perpetrators but by dismantling the financial systems that sustain them. This means scaling up the use of POCA to aggressively pursue asset forfeiture, targeting entire criminal enterprises rather than isolated actors, and ensuring that seized resources are visibly redirected toward public benefit.

It also means rebuilding institutional capacity; investing in skills, protecting independence and restoring credibility. High-profile, successful prosecutions that dismantle major syndicates would send a powerful signal: that crime in South Africa is no longer a low-risk, high-reward enterprise.

The stakes are not abstract. They are visible in stalled infrastructure projects, in businesses forced to close under extortion pressure, in communities where safety is negotiated rather than guaranteed. They are reflected in lost jobs, degraded services and deepening inequality. They show up when witnesses to crime are almost ordered to be murdered.

If current trends persist, South Africa risks entrenching a dual system of governance: a formal democratic state coexisting with an informal criminal order. That is a path toward chronic instability and diminished sovereignty. But decline is not inevitable.

The legal tools exist. The economic case is overwhelming. The social imperative is urgent. What remains uncertain is whether the state can summon the resolve to act decisively; not only to manage crime, but to dismantle the parallel systems that now compete with it.

Because in the end, the true cost of crime and corruption is not only measured in billions of rand lost. It is measured in a country that could have been built. And wasn’t.