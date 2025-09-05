Diary: FNB Joburg Art Fair, Hendrick Monyeki and Open Book Festival

Wall to wall: FNB Art Joburg will be on at the Sandton Convention Centre from 5 to 7 September

FNB Art Joburg returns to Sandton

From 5 to 7 September, the Sandton Convention Centre hosts the 18th edition of FNB Art Joburg, Africa’s longest-running contemporary art fair. Since its inception, the fair has brought together galleries, artists, collectors and audiences to celebrate the best in contemporary African culture.

This year’s programme is built around distinct sections. The gallery HUB showcases leading names like Goodman Gallery, Stevenson and Gallery Momo, while gallery LAB highlights experimental models and emerging spaces. MAX makes room for large-scale works, including installations by Ibrahim Khatab and Mikhael Subotzky.

Visitors can also browse publications in ETC, engage with institutions in ORG, join discussions through AUX and explore photography and film in GIF.

FNB Art Joburg is more than a showcase — it’s a platform for new ideas, networks and conversations in African art.

Tickets cost from R200 at webtickets.co.za.

Hendrick Monyeki brings jazz to Durban

On 10 September, celebrated jazz vocalist Hendrick Monyeki takes the stage at the UKZN Centre for Jazz and Popular Music.

Known for his smooth tenor and versatility across jazz, ballads and gospel, Monyeki has worked with legends such as Jonas Gwangwa, Sibongile Khumalo and Dee Dee Bridgewater.

His performances carry both the depth of heritage and the freshness of his own compositions.

For this Heritage Month concert, he’ll be joined by a stellar ensemble — Andile Skosana (guitar), Sphe Mngwengwe (keys), Senzo Mdamba (bass), Sbu Zondi (drums) and Siyanda Zulu (trumpet).

Together, they’ll weave through classics by South African jazz greats, timeless standards and Monyeki’s original work, offering audiences an evening that is both tribute and innovation.

Tickets are R120 (R90 for pensioners and R60 for students), available at the door or on webtickets.co.za.

Music starts at 5.30pm.

Open Book Festival lights up Cape Town

Book this date: Rebecca Davis, Alan Storey, Joy Watson and Oyama Mandla at a previous Open Book Festival.

From 5 to 7 September, Cape Town’s Homecoming Centre in District Six hosts the return of the Open Book Festival, one of the city’s most anticipated literary gatherings.

The festival has become a space where writers and readers meet, creating conversations that stretch from the deeply personal to the urgently global.

South African authors remain at its core, but the programme also draws writers from across the African continent and beyond, opening doors to new voices and perspectives.

Panel discussions, readings and debates invite audiences to reflect on the challenges and possibilities facing us today, while workshops and school-focused events nurture the next generation of readers.

At its heart, Open Book is about fostering a lasting love of books — and the belief literature can shape thoughtful, connected citizens.

Tickets are event-dependent. Full schedule available online.