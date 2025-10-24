Diary:  Colonial history films, Jazz Jol, Pride Parade and Music in the Gardens

Illuminating: A still from the film WAT WAS HIE?, which explores indigenous histories through dance and poetry. Photo: Supplied

Films trace the echoes of colonial history

Three powerful short films come together for a special screening at the Avalon Auditorium, Homecoming Centre, in Cape Town on Friday 31 October, exploring South Africa’s colonial past and the enduring legacy of slavery.

Presented by the Kingdom of the Netherlands in partnership with the District Six Museum, the event forms part of the Netherlands’s #cocreateIDENTITY programme, which supports creative collaborations examining heritage and transformation.

The line-up includes Whispers and Shouts, documenting a Cape Town exhibition on the Dutch slavery legacy; WAT WAS HIE?, a site-specific film reclaiming erased indigenous histories through dance and poetry and Fugitives, which reconstructs the likenesses of enslaved people who escaped before emancipation in 1838.

The screening runs from 6pm to 8.15pm, followed by a Q&A with the filmmakers. Entry is free, but booking is essential via [email protected].

Jazz Jol marks 35 years of rhythm and reverence

The Centre for Jazz and Popular Music (CJPM) celebrates a milestone with the 35th annual UKZN Jazz Jol, taking place on Saturday 1 November at 6pm.

More than just a night of stellar performances, the event will be raising funds for the Ronnie Madonsela Scholarship, which supports emerging jazz talent and the CJPM’s outreach work.

Headlining is Horn Horizon, a 17-piece big band led by trumpeter, vocalist and arranger Siyanda Zulu. The ensemble features some of Durban’s top jazz, pop and gospel musicians, performing arrangements that showcase the city’s dynamic sound.

The programme also includes the UKZN Large Ensemble under the direction of acclaimed saxophonist Linda Sikhakane, and vocal tributes to Gloria Bosman and Sibongile Khumalo by final-year students BuyieGold and Thembalethu Bhengu.

Tickets are available at the door — R200 (general), R150 (pensioners) and R100 (students). The performance takes place at UKZN’s Centre for Jazz and Popular Music, Howard College Campus.

Joburg Pride marches for love, freedom and equality

The City of Gold’s most colourful celebration returns this weekend as Johannesburg Pride takes to the streets of Sandton on Saturday, 25 October.

The annual event is both a joyful celebration of LGBTQ+ identity and a powerful reminder of the ongoing fight for equality and acceptance.

The march begins at 2pm, transforming Sandton’s Katherine Street into a vibrant sea of rainbow flags, music and movement.

From 10am to midnight, attendees can enjoy a full day of live music and dance performances by top local and international acts, alongside food trucks, bars, market stalls and wellness activities.

The event also offers information booths and health services, fostering community, awareness and care in equal measure.

Entry is free, with a VIP experience available for R250 per person via Howler. Everyone is welcome to stride for Pride and celebrate love in all its forms.

Music in the Gardens will turn Botanical Garden into a haven of music and celebration

Mi Casa and the Jaziel Brothers are headlining the upcoming Old Mutual Music In The Gardens

Johannesburg’s vibrant live music scene is set to sparkle once again as the Old Mutual Music in the Gardens series returns on Saturday 25 October 2025.

Hosted at the picturesque Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden in Roodepoort and brought to life in collaboration with 702, this special event promises an unforgettable experience.

Featuring the infectious rhythms of Mi Casa and the smooth, soulful sounds of the Jaziel Brothers, together these dynamic performers promise an afternoon filled with an experience that embodies the essence of connection and rhythm.

The line-up also features Rorisang Sechele, alongside some of the most promising talent on the scene.

This edition of Music in the Gardens is set to bring people together through the power of live music. Friends and families are invited to relax, enjoy a picnic and revel in the joy of performance under the open sky.

Gates open at noon with performances running until 5.30pm. Tickets are available at webtickets.co.za.