Diary: Africa Is Not a Jungle, and ACCES Music Conference and Red Bull Flugtag

Strong bru: Black Coffee will headline Africa Is Not a Jungle in Durban on Saturday 8 November. Photo: Supplied

Africa Is Not a Jungle to showcase talent

Africa Is Not a Jungle has unveiled the full line-up for its highly anticipated Durban edition, set for Saturday 8 November, at the Durban Botanic Gardens.

Headlined by Grammy award-winning international DJ Black Coffee, the festival promises a day

of celebrating African music, culture and community.

The line-up is a dynamic showcase of South Africa’s finest, featuring both established artists and rising stars, including Major League DJz, Dlala Thukzin, Oscar Mbo, Ciza, Babalwa M, Jordan Arts and many more. This roster represents the cutting edge of African house, dance and electronic music.

The event is partnering with the Black Coffee Foundation, with R20 from every ticket donated to support under-resourced communities and empower emerging artists across South Africa.

Tickets are available via Howler.

ACCES brings Africa’s music industry together in Pretoria

ACCESsible: Singer-songwriter Zoë Modiga. Photo: Supplied

The ACCES Music Conference & Showcase Festival will be returning to Pretoria from 30 October to 1 November, uniting artists, producers and industry professionals from across the continent.

Hosted by the Music In Africa Foundation, this three-day event offers a programme of panel discussions, keynotes, workshops, exhibitions, awards and networking sessions which are designed to spark collaboration and innovation in African music.

The energy peaks with the two-day showcase festival on 31 October and 1 November, featuring performances by Focalistic, Mórda, Zoë Modiga, Claudio Rabe, Kekelingo, Boukuru, Jabulile Majola, Mwendamberi and more, highlighting the diversity of African sound.

The conference takes place at the Aula Theatre, University of Pretoria, while live showcases light up Propaganda and 012 Central.

Tickets range from free to R350 per person and are available online.

Red Bull Flugtag takes flight at the V&A Waterfront

Gives you wings: Red Bull Flugtag will be on in Cape Town at the weekend. Photo: Supplied

Get ready for sky-high fun as Red Bull Flugtag lands at the V&A Waterfront on Sunday 2 November, from 10am to 6pm.

This global spectacle challenges fearless teams to design and launch their homemade flying machines off Jetty 1, and straight into the water, combining creativity, chaos and comedy in equal measure.

Crowds can catch every hilarious flight (and splash) from dedicated viewing zones and big screens at Clock Tower, UCB Square and the Amphitheatre. With restaurants, shops and attractions trading as usual, it’s the perfect day out for families and friends. The event is free and open to the public, but arrive early to secure a good spot.

Bring your sunscreen, gees and sense of adventure — Red Bull Flugtag Cape Town promises a day of laughter, wild designs and fearless flying dreams.