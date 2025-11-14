Soulful and unboxed: The rise of Mzansi neo-soul

Umzulu Phaqa, real name Sphiwe Moya, and Misfit, real name Maqhawe Nhlakanipho Nkosi. Photo: Sibusiso Jaca

Music continuously evolves with each generation. Rooted in American Motown and blues, Hip Hop, jazz and R&B — neo soul emerged in the early 1990s with the likes of Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, D’Angelo and Lauryn Hill. In South Africa, this movement intertwined with African sounds and inspired a generation of artists such as Thandiswa Mazwai, Simphiwe Dana and MXO.

More recently, a new offshoot — one that strongly resonates with Gen Z — has taken shape. Blending elements of American Hip Hop, Soul and African rhythmic influences, this new sound brings a fresh energy to the local R&B scene. While acts like Kabomo, TK, Brian Themba, RJ Benjamin and Pebbles carried the torch for years, R&B often played second fiddle to more dominant genres such as house, gospel and kwaito.

Now, a new wave of artists is revitalising the genre — combining the past and present to create music that moves both the mind and the body.

Among these emerging voices are Lordkez, Halo Yagami, Umzulu Phaqa, The SN Project, Una Rams, Lia Butler, Marnie Taylor, Marcus Harvey and many more who are steadily building their digital presence.

But what exactly defines this South African neo-soul sound or is it too early to box it with definitions?

“I don’t think we can box what the musicians are doing right now. In fact, if we try to box the genre, it will be killing it. It is very important for us right now to establish it,” says Phumlane Makuoa

Popularly known as Frank Apollo, Makuoa is a DJ and co-founder of Mzansi Neosoul Picnic. Though he shares the general definition of neo-soul – a mixture of hip-hop and R&B – he argues that from a South African context, the genre is still in its infancy.

Thus, trying to box the genre could be detrimental to its growth.

“For us to establish the genre we must make it a norm first. That is why at our events and even in my DJ sets I try my best to push the sound. I really would like for the sound to be established first before we venture into it with definitions.”

Makuoa cites the establishment of Amapiano as a sub-genre which was gradually sharpened to develop its current distinctive sound.

“So, for me it’s very important for us to stay on course while the genre is still finding its foundation in South Africa. We need to note it for what it is, then it becomes easier to build on it,” says the Katlehong-born music producer.

The current trajectory and audience reception of new age neo-soul is steadily building traction, particularly with the younger generation in schools and universities across the country.

For instance, in the primary school his sister’s children attend, Makuoa mentioned he has followers of his music.

“There is something in the water definitely right now that’s making these kids susceptible to soulful melodies, in contrast to when we were growing up such music was considered to be taboo.”

Niche sub-genres do however take time to hit mainstream popularity. But when a genre can leverage from other mainstream genres it could capture new audiences. Makuoa pointed to Lordkez’s song Awe featuring Cassper Nyovest on the remix as a major factor in popularising the genre by moving it from the alternative space to a commercial audience.

This feature, Makuoa argues, is expected to put the genre on a positive trajectory, with increasing numbers of listeners yearning for the sound and easy access to new music.

Phumlane Makuoa and his wife, Lungile Zinhle Sibiya. Photo: Mzansi Neosoul Picnic

Budding South African Neo-Soul artists

Asked which other budding local neo-soul artists people should look out for, Makuoa could have given me a playlist – two arms worth.

And he was not kidding; there are plenty of artists that appeal to a variety of music lovers. Apart from the likes of Lordkez, other artists include Keyywav, Thando Zibe, Filah Lah Lah, Oriiginelle, Betty Brown and many others who are keeping listeners bobbing their heads – myself included.

“The list is endless my brother and there are few new musicians dropping new music almost every month. Therefore, I will task everybody that’s reading to go on Spotify, search for the Mzansi neo-soul playlist under Frank Apollo. I update that playlist every week on Mondays with new South African R&B. They are amazing, man!”

One such rising new voice Makuoa and I have as a resident in our playlist is Umzulu Phaqa, real name Sphiwe Moya.

“I’ve known from a young age that I wanted to be an artist. Music has been part of my life since childhood, especially through my early experiences in church, choir competitions and national eisteddfods,” Moya says during our interview.

Her latest seven-track album And the Grammy Goes To featuring MisFit, is an undeniable cacophony of R&B, Maskandi and Hip Hop.

In the song Makhumalo, for instance there is a big influence of legendary South African singer Busi Mhlongo.

Moya describes her sound as “Zulu Fusion”, which is heavily influenced by her cultural heritage and the music she grew up with in KwaZulu-Natal. She shares Makuoa’s views on the current fluidity of the sub-genre that proves hard to box.

“I enjoy blending New Age sounds with traditional Zulu elements. I like that my music doesn’t fit neatly into one category and that gives me the freedom to experiment and create something that connects with a wide range of listeners.”

Digital platforms promoting SA neo-soul

Moya’s biggest turning point was in 2020, during the lockdown. “I entered a national talent competition on Instagram and tied for first place with my cover of Shwi Nomtekhala’s Ngafa. That moment was a turning point; it made me realise that I could build a future in the music industry.”

Digital platforms like social media, podcasts and YouTube play a vital role in discovering new artists in this growing niche genre.

These digital platforms are light years away from our days when sharing new music entailed trading cassettes, burning CDs or Bluetooth file transfers.

Social media, Moya says, drastically changed her life by giving her music a wider exposure to local and global audiences.

“Everything started the day I decided to record a cover on my low-quality camera and post it online. It’s beautiful how the internet allows our art to travel across borders and reach people we’ve never met. I’d highly recommend using it.”

Mzansi Neosoul Picnics

As a DJ and co-founder of Mzansi Neosoul Picnics, Makuoa emphasised the importance of social media for connecting with the target audience. Started in December last year, along with his wife, Lungile Zinhle Sibiya, Makuoa says Mzansi Neosoul Picnics is not just about celebrating local neo soul.

He says they are establishing a genre and creating a community for that genre.

The initiative began as YouTube mixes featuring strictly South African neo-soul artists in Makuoa and wife’s lounge and backyard which quickly gained popularity.

“The first video we did with my wife we shot using an iPhone, where we were sitting in our lounge. We then posted it on YouTube and it garnered over 20000 views within the first week.

For us that was like an indication to say, hey, our people are here and there’s a market for this soulful music.”

The core mission, Makuoa adds, of the Mzansi Neosoul Picnics, is to build a self-sustaining genre where neo-soul artists can feel at home, support themselves economically and contribute significantly to the South African music landscape.

From Amapiano, Chillwave, HyperTechno, Shoegaze to UK Drill music is ever-evolving and blending across countries. Mainly influenced by American sounds and African elements, South African neo-soul is no different.

It is people like Phumlane Makuoa along with many rising musicians and event organisers, that solidify the bright prospects of this sub-genre to be a force locally and globally.

Mzansi Neo-Soul Picnics’ upcoming event will be on 30th November in Johannesburg. Visit their social media pages for updates.