Diary: HughFest; Heineken® World Tour; and Ballito LIVE

In the house: Mi Casa to perform at HughFest. Photo: WOM Studio

HughFest returns with Shekhinah, The Soul Brothers, Mi Casa and more at Nirox Sculpture Park

On Sunday, 30 November, HughFest returns to Nirox Sculpture Park for its fourth year at the venue, and its 12th edition as one of South Africa’s most beloved cultural celebrations. Honouring the legacy of Bra Hugh Masekela, the festival brings together artists who embody his spirit of musical excellence, cultural pride and creative fearlessness. This year’s lineup features Shekhinah, The Soul Brothers, Mi Casa, Madala Kunene & Sibusile Xaba, The Brother Moves On and iComplete.

More than a music festival, HughFest is a gathering grounded in intergenerational exchange, artistic heritage and the communal joy that Masekela championed throughout his life. Set against the natural beauty of Nirox, the event promises a day of reflection, rhythm and celebration; a living love letter to South Africa and the continent.

Heineken® World Tour brings Formula 1® fever to Cape Town

Full throttle: Heineken world tour buzzes through town.

Cape Town is about to feel the full throttle rush of Formula 1® as the Heineken® World Tour lands at the DHL Stadium Precinct on 30 November. For one adrenaline-loaded afternoon, the city becomes a motorsport playground as Oracle Red Bull Racing’s RB8 hits Green Point with two high-octane F1 Racing Demos guaranteed to shake the asphalt.

Adding South African flair to the action, Sam Sam and crew bring a spinning showcase, while drifting pros light up the tarmac with tyre-screeching precision. The entertainment lineup is just as stacked, featuring Kamo Mphela, YoungstaCPT with the Cape Minstrels and brass band, Cassper, Themba, and DJ sets to keep the pulse racing. The day ends with a live big-screen viewing of the Qatar Grand Prix; the perfect finale for fans and thrill-seekers alike.

Tickets cost R495 for two via Howler.

Ballito LIVE brings sunshine, music and family fun to the North Coast

Sizzling: Lady Zamar Photo: Supplied

Wrap up the year with a full day of sun-soaked celebration as Ballito LIVE takes over The Lawns on 27 December from 3pm to 11pm. This family-friendly festival captures everything that makes KZN summers unforgettable: live music, warm evenings, shared laughter and the easy joy of being together.

Set against the coastal breeze of the North Coast, the event features performances by Jeremy Loops, Lady Zamar and Will Linley, offering a vibrant soundtrack for the holiday season. Between sets, festivalgoers can relax in dedicated chill-out zones, enjoy a variety of activities or simply soak in the festive atmosphere that feels like a homecoming.

Whether you’re looking to dance, unwind or create new memories with loved ones, Ballito LIVE promises a perfect summer escape for all ages.