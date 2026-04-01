Social development appoints acting DG after Ramaphosa’s scathing rebuke

The department of social development apppointed advocate Gugulethu Thimane as the acting director-general. Photo: DSD

The department of social development announced the appointment of advocate Gugulethu Thimane as the acting director-general on Tuesday after President Cyril Ramaphosa demanded the retraction of the job advertisement.

In a letter seen by the Mail & Guardian, Ramaphosa urged Minister of Social Development Sisisi Tolashe to follow proper procedure in the appointment of the post left by former director-general Peter Netshipale, stating it was the president’s prerogative to appoint directors-general.

“The initiation of the disciplinary steps against the director-general and the initiation of the process for the filling of the position of the director-general require my delegation in terms of section 12(1)(a) read with section 42A(3) of the PSA [Public Service Act]. Failure to follow the correct process may lead to procedural flaws which may be challenged,” read Ramaphosa’s letter.

Netshipale ended his tenure as the director-general for social development after his contract was amended from a five-year term to 12 months.

A departmental internal communiqué seen by the M&G reveals that the authenticity of a contract letter allegedly signed by Minister of Public Service and Administration Mzamo Buthelezi is under investigation.

While Netshipale signed the five-year contract, the cabinet had approved his appointment for a year. Tolashe initially defended the appointment, calling it a “clerical error”. She said Buthelezi’s letter “erroneously stated the term of appointment is five years instead of the one-year approval granted by Cabinet”.

Tolashe later charged Netshipale with disciplinary action for bringing the department into disrepute by signing the five-year contract while knowing the cabinet had approved a 12- month appointment.

Before Ramaphosa’s rebuke, Tolashe said the advertisement of the director-general post to fill Netshipale’s end of the one-year term in March 2025 was legal and did not constitute an official appointment. The minister argued that there was no need to withdraw or amend the notice.

However, Ramaphosa raised concerns about procedural irregularities and the disciplinary procedure. In his letter, Ramaphosa noted that the department initiated both the recruitment process and disciplinary steps against Netshipale without the required presidential delegation.

Ramaphosa emphasised that beginning the recruitment process and disciplinary hearings required explicit delegation under the Public Service Act. After these developments, the director-general post, which was initially advertised in the public service vacancy circular on 30 January 2026, was withdrawn.

After her previous tenure at the department of planning, monitoring and evaluation, Thimane assumes the acting director-general role in a position clouded by controversy.

In a statement welcoming Thimane, the minister said: “Her [Thimane’s] extensive experience and deep understanding of governance and development will strengthen our efforts to deliver responsive and people-centred services. We look forward to her leadership in advancing our mandate and improving the lives of the most vulnerable.”