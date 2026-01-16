Diary: Freshlyground and Manana at Kirstenbosch Gardens; Cats at Teatro Montecasino; and Cape Wine Auction at Nederburg Wine Estate

Soulful: Join Freshlyground and Manana for a soulful evening of songs at Kirstenbosch on 18 January. Photo: Supplied

Freshlyground and Manana Light Up Kirstenbosch

The Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts continue in fine form on 18 January 2026 with a feel-good pairing. Beloved Afro-fusion outfit Freshlyground reunites for a soulful evening of songs that have become part of South Africa’s musical fabric, bringing their infectious energy, rich melodies and unmistakable warmth back to the gardens.

They’re joined by Manana, whose contemporary, globally influenced sound adds a fresh layer to the evening, making this a cross-generational meeting of groove and heart. Set against the natural beauty of Kirstenbosch, the concert invites audiences to arrive early, lay out picnic blankets and settle in for an open-air celebration as the sun dips behind the mountain.

Gates open at 4pm, with music from 5.15pm to 7pm. Tickets range from R255 to R360, with children under five free.

Cats Brings Its Jellicle Magic to Johannesburg

Magical: The cast rehearsing for Cats. Photo: Jesse Kramer

After a hugely successful run in Cape Town, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical Cats is heading to Johannesburg, bringing its electrifying physicality and ensemble-driven spectacle to local stages. One of the most demanding productions in musical theatre history, Cats is famed for its relentless choreography, stamina-testing performances and immersive world of T.S. Eliot’s Jellicle cats, where storytelling unfolds through movement, music and character rather than traditional dialogue.

Guided by veteran performer and assistant director Matt Krzan, who has lived inside the show for over two decades, this South African production highlights the sheer athleticism, discipline and collective precision that make Cats such a singular theatrical experience.

From the euphoric Jellicle Ball to the emotional pull of Memory, the production rewards audiences willing to surrender to its rhythm and detail.

Cats plays at Teatro Montecasino in Johannesburg from 17 January to 22 February, offering Joburg theatre lovers a chance to experience this enduring classic live.

‘A rockstar party for a good cause’

Vibrant: MiCasa is part of the music line-up for The Celebration. Photo: Supplied

South Africa’s most prestigious wine charity event opens its doors wider in 2026 with The Celebration, a high-energy new addition to the Cape Wine Auction, taking place on Saturday, 7 February at the iconic Nederburg Wine Estate. Billed as a “rockstar party for a good cause”, the afternoon-to-evening event blends live music, exceptional food and fine wine with a powerful philanthropic purpose: supporting life-changing education initiatives across the Cape Winelands.

Expect Nederburg’s historic grounds to be transformed into a vibrant open-air playground, complete with curated wine stands, craft cocktails, interactive lounges and gourmet food experiences by top chefs including Reuben Riffel, Peter Tempelhoff and Pete Goffe-Wood. The music line-up is headlined by MiCasa and Lloyiso, promising a joyful, crowd-moving soundtrack to the festivities.

With ticket options ranging from R650 to full VIP experiences, The Celebration offers an indulgent way to party with purpose.