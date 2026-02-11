Kani and Mda take centre stage at Iphulo Drama Festival

John Kani during the masterclass.

Dr John Kani and Professor Zakes Mda are guiding emerging and established theatre practitioners through masterclasses at the 10th edition of the Iphulo Drama Festival, a flagship cultural celebration hosted by the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex (MBTC). Running from 5–28 February 2026, the festival brings together theatre, literature and film in a vibrant programme that celebrates storytelling in all its forms.

From 10–12 February, participants have been taking part in a series of intensive Masterclasses presented by the John Kani Academy, curated by Penny Morris. The sessions offer a rare opportunity to learn directly from two of South Africa’s most celebrated cultural figures.

John Kani, internationally acclaimed actor, director and playwright, is facilitating acting sessions, sharing insights from a career that has shaped South African theatre and left an indelible mark on stages around the world. Zakes Mda, renowned novelist, playwright and cultural commentator, is leading writing sessions, offering a masterclass in narrative craft and storytelling. Xabiso Zweni, an award-winning director known for innovation and cultural resonance, is guiding directing sessions designed to sharpen artistic vision and stagecraft.

Meanwhile, the festival continues to engage audiences beyond the classroom. On 25 February, a two-day Book Fair will bring together authors, publishers and readers for discussions, book launches and literary engagement, building on Iphulo’s commitment to nurturing a rich ecosystem for arts and ideas.

The month-long programme will culminate on 28 February with the Iphulo Film Festival, showcasing a curated selection of local and international films that highlight diverse narratives and cinematic excellence, offering audiences fresh ways of seeing the world.

Monde Ngonyama, CEO of the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex, said: “The Iphulo Drama Festival is a testament to the power of storytelling in all its forms—on stage, on the page, and on screen. Through our masterclasses, book fair and film festival, we are creating spaces where artists can learn, connect and shine. We celebrate our creative heritage and invest in the next generation of cultural leaders.”

Artists, students, industry practitioners and the public are invited to join this month-long celebration, an opportunity to be inspired, challenged and transformed through the performing and literary arts.