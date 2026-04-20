Cynthia Shange, trailblazing actress and beauty queen, dies at 76

Cynthia Shange a Lifetime Achievement Award at the South African Film and Television Awards in 2024. Photo: Supplied

South Africa has lost one of its pioneering and quietly influential figures in film and television. Veteran actress and former beauty queen Cynthia Shange has died at the age of 76, passing away in the early hours of Monday at a hospital in KwaZulu-Natal after an illness.

Her death marks the close of a life that moved with remarkable ease between visibility and depth, from international pageant stages to the evolving landscape of South African storytelling. For many, Shange was more than a familiar face on screen; she was part of a generation that carved out space in an industry shaped by exclusion and transition.

Born Cynthia Philisiwe Shange, she rose to prominence in the early 1970s, a period defined by both constraint and quiet defiance. In 1972, she became one of the first black South African women to represent the country on a global platform when she competed in the Miss World 1972 in London, placing in the top five. The achievement was significant not only for its prestige but for what it symbolised at the height of apartheid: a moment of visibility in a world that often denied it.

Her early recognition as a beauty queen opened doors but it was her work as a performer that sustained her legacy. Shange would go on to build a career spanning decades, becoming a steady and recognisable presence across film and television. Her role in Udeliwe, widely regarded as one of South Africa’s first black feature films, positioned her within a foundational moment in the country’s cinematic history.

She later reached broader audiences through television, appearing in productions that would come to define eras of local storytelling. Among these were Shaka Zulu, where she portrayed Queen Mkabi, and the long-running soap opera Muvhango, where she connected with a new generation of viewers. Across the roles, Shange brought a composure and clarity that allowed her characters to resonate beyond their immediate narratives.

Beyond her on-screen work, Shange was widely regarded as a trailblazer within the South African entertainment industry. Her career traced the arc of a changing cultural landscape, from the restrictive conditions of apartheid-era production to the more expansive, if still contested, terrain of the democratic era. Through it all, she remained a constant: adapting, enduring and contributing to the growth of the industry.

Her contributions were recognised with several honours, including a Lifetime Achievement Award at the South African Film and Television Awards and recognition from the Simon Mabhunu Sabela Awards. The accolades spoke not only to longevity but to the depth of her influence within the sector.

News of her death has prompted an outpouring of tributes. Her daughter, media personality Nonhle Thema, confirmed the news, asking for privacy and prayers as the family navigates their loss. She is survived by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.