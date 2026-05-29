Gig Guide: Sbahle releases Some More, Erin Elliot enters her “Unhinged” era and Rivoningo releases Xikwembu Xa Tintswalo

Intentional: Sbahle is building the soundtrack for romance. Photo: Supplied

Sbahle calls in Afro-Soul royalty for ‘Some More’

Love is loud, dramatic and beautifully vulnerable on Sbahle’s new single Some More, a soulful collaboration featuring Afro-soul queens Nhlanhla Mafu and Naima Kay.

At the centre of it all is Sbahle’s romantic lyric about the Drakensberg mountains standing between two lovers as she calls for them to fall so she can finally reach the one she loves.

“As a lover girl, I love speaking about love,” says Sbahle.

Nhlanhla Mafu slides in with a nostalgic verse about a relationship surviving doubt and outside opinions, while Naima Kay’s soulful presence adds even more emotion to the song’s dreamy atmosphere.

The single comes as Sbahle continues rolling out her latest project Iscoco Sami, released on 15 May. Meaning “My Crown”, the project explores self-worth, growth and stepping fully into her power.

With Some More, Sbahle is not just making music for lovers, she is building the soundtrack for soft, intentional romance.

Erin Elliot enters her ‘Unhinged’ era

Building a world: Each new singer to be released will feature Elliot’s pink-drenched, high-glamour universe. Photo: Supplied

Erin Elliot is done shrinking herself. The Cape Town pop artist is stepping into a louder, messier and more unapologetic chapter with her new single Unhinged Hall of Fame, a high-energy anthem celebrating chaos, confidence and owning every version of yourself.

Built around glittering pop hooks and sharp self-awareness, the track flips the idea of being “too much” into something powerful.

“This song is about letting go of the pressure to be perfect,” Elliot says. “It’s about choosing yourself, even when it’s messy, loud or misunderstood.”

The single launches an ambitious roll-out towards her sophomore album of the same name, arriving in November 2026. Fans can expect a new single every month, each revealing another layer of Elliot’s pink-drenched, high-glamour universe where vulnerability and spectacle collide.

The project includes a collaboration with Grammy-winning songwriter Lauren Christy, known for writing hits like Sk8er Boi and Complicated for Avril Lavigne.

With immersive visuals, interactive fan experiences and an album launch event planned for November, Erin Elliot is building more than an album, she is building a world.

Rivoningo turns prayer into song with her new hit

Soulful: Rivoningo’s song is built on themes of faith and divine guidance. Photo: Supplied

Xitsonga Afrofuturistic artist Rivoningo is wearing her faith on her sleeve with the release of Xikwembu Xa Tintswalo, a spiritual and emotionally rich single born from personal hardship and prayer.

Translated as “God of Grace, God of Mercy”, the song began as an honest conversation with God during one of the lowest moments in Rivoningo’s life.

What emerged is a moving blend of surrender, hope and healing, wrapped in warm instrumentation and textured production by multi-instrumentalist Thato Modika.

Built on themes of faith, restoration and divine guidance, the single reflects Rivoningo’s growing voice in South Africa’s alternative and live music scene.

Since launching her career in 2014, she has performed at major platforms including the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz.

The single follows her debut release Ndawini and arrives ahead of her upcoming EP Vutomi, set for release later this year.