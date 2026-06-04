Could these twenty-something YouTubers be the future of cinema?

The film follows Bear (Michael Johnston), a young man so deep in the friendzone with his long-time friend Nikki (Inde Navarette) that he can barely see the light of day. After failing to work up the nerve to confess his true feelings, he wishes on a wishing willow — a strange supposedly mystical object he randomly buys in a curio store — for Nikki to be madly in love with him.

It’s a new take on the classic be-careful-what-you-wish-for trope but it’s done so effectively, in large part due to subtle choices in lighting and sound that keep the psychological terror of this scenario at a 10 almost throughout its runtime.

Inde Navarette also has to be singled out for giving a stunning performance that oscillates between horrifying and sympathetic — so much so that it might give you whiplash. She essentially has a dual performance in which she simultaneously has to convey being imprisoned in her own body as well as being murderously determined to get what she wants.

Johnston has the task of giving us a character who sees himself as a decent person yet is clearly willing to override another person’s freedom to get what he wants.

Anybody familiar with the “nice guy” archetype so heavily discussed on Reddit forums and YouTube videos will see in Bear everything wrong with “well-intentioned” men without the awareness to recognise when the pursuit of their own desires causes others harm.

While it’s a different film from the Jordan Peele classic, I couldn’t help but think that Obsession is Get Out for the incel era.

The way Peele applies body-snatching to a story about racism and fetishisation to explore the horrors black people suffer in the face of white supremacy, Barker applies it to one about consent and bodily autonomy to explore the horrors women suffer in the face of patriarchy.

Barker and Parsons are not the first YouTubers to make the transition to mainstream filmmaking. Others like Chris Stuckmann, Markiplier and the Philippou Brothers came before them.

But the outsized success of Obsession and Backrooms has generated discussion about how this could mark a significant shift in what kinds of films and filmmakers Hollywood is willing to bet money on.

It’s especially significant that the filmmakers are drawing audiences to the cinema to see smaller movies made for relatively little money.

Over the past 10 to 15 years and especially after the Covid-19 pandemic, there’s been a growing sentiment that people will go to the theatre in droves to see only huge blockbuster franchise films, as demonstrated by the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and The Fast & Furious Saga for instance.

Simultaneously, it’s become conventional wisdom that streaming platforms like Netflix would become the natural home for smaller, more character-focused films.

But this development is challenging that narrative.

In a world where Disney is said to be sinking an eye-watering $700m into the production and marketing of Avengers: Doomsday, films that are dominating the box office with a tiny fraction of that price are understandably going to get people talking.

Perhaps the most telling detail in all this is the age gap between the filmmakers and the franchises they’re competing with.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been running since 2008 while the Fast & Furious saga started in 2001, four years before Parsons was even born.

Yet here is a 20-year-old, forged entirely on the internet, pulling audiences into theatres with a $10m film and making a multibillion-dollar machine nervous.