Fifty years on, ‘Rise '76’ asks what we still owe the generation of June 16th

The character of Razor deserves particular attention. He is not based on a single historical figure but assembled from countless passing references in other people’s testimonies — the neighbourhood policeman people mentioned by way of explaining something else, the black officer spotted at the moment a child was shot, the colleague who said nothing.

“What is the weight of living your life like that?” Mashifane wa Noni asked, articulating the question that drove her to create him. “At the end of the day, you’re a black policeman working with the white police but you have to go home to Soweto and Langa. You have to live amongst the other black South Africans. What is that like?”

She discovered, in one account, that a black policeman near Pretoria took his own life after 1994, unable to live with what he’d done and that his community refused him burial in their ground. That real story shadows Razor’s fictional one, giving him a weight that mere villainy could never produce.

The production takes on an additional resonance from the fact that it is playing at the Market Theatre at all. The Market opened its doors just three days after June 16th 1976, in a building that had itself been rescued from another kind of destruction — turned from a produce market into a space of defiant, non-racial art-making.

Fifty years later, the theatre is marking that anniversary and this production sits at the centre of those commemorations. Mashifane wa Noni was conscious of the inheritance. She studied how the Market’s productions had changed in style over five decades, from the urgency of protest theatre in the 1970s to the more complex, layered work of the present.

Her conclusion was that she should not attempt to replicate the aesthetic of that earlier era. “Do I go back and try to create a play in the style of protest theatre of that time,” she asked herself, “or do I take the story of that time period and add what I call 2026 theatre-making elements to it?” She chose the latter — her own voice, her own formal devices, her generation’s way of seeing.

That generational perspective also sharpened her unease with how this history has been packaged. The play emerged, in part, from her encounter with a testimony given at a parents’ meeting held just days after the uprising — a father who stood up and told the assembled grief-stricken adults that it was embarrassing for the older generation to be sitting there planning children’s funerals. He felt they should have been the ones facing the police. Interviewed two decades later, he had not changed his mind.

“This thing of making these children heroes, it’s not it, guys,” Mashifane wa Noni said, channelling his argument. “These children should have been children living their lives.” She wrote Bafana accordingly — full of whimsy, full of dreams, irreducibly a teenager. And she has little patience for the annual softening of what that day actually was. “These kids were massacred,” she said to me plainly.

“There should be a weight to it. Youth Day is just not enough.”

Fifty long years, she reflected, do strange things to an event. “It’s like leaving a newspaper in the sun for too long,” she said. “It sort of faded a little bit and now you’re trying to read it again. It’s all there, but we sort of forget about it, or we can’t quite read it clearly.”

Details are lost. People die. Certain stories get overshadowed by others.

She told me about a woman she came across in the archive — interviewed while working as a cashier, living with the entirety of June 16th folded into her memory, unrecognisable to the customers she served each day. “You’re passing this cashier at Checkers or Pick n Pay,” she said, “and she literally has history sitting in her bones and we wouldn’t even know it.”

It is that woman and the generations of survivors now in their 60s who have had to watch the country that emerged from their struggle become whatever this is, whom the play ultimately speaks to. “I see you,” Mashifane wa Noni said emphatically. “I recognise you. I still care about what you have to say.”