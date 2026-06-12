Gig Guide: Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial by Pharrell Williams launched in SA, Louise Carver releases My Love and Laj Beats tackles men's struggles with new single Sebenza

Pharrell brings a splash of Saint-Tropez to SA
Just in time for Durban July season, Moët & Chandon is turning up the sparkle with the South African launch of Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial by Pharrell Williams.
The collaboration arrives as the country prepares for one of its biggest social calendars, where fashion, champagne and celebration collide.
After their successful 2025 partnership, Pharrell and the iconic French champagne house are back with a fresh take on Ice Impérial, the world’s first champagne designed to be served over ice.
Inspired by the laid-back glamour of Saint-Tropez, the new release encourages a more playful way of enjoying champagne.
Think rooftop sunsets, poolside gatherings, luxury bush escapes and post-race Durban July celebrations.
For the first time, the bottle appears without its signature white sleeve, embracing a cleaner, more minimalist look.
Available from June at selected retailers, Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial by Pharrell Williams is an invitation to gather friends, raise a glass and make this winter feel a little more like summer.
Laj Beats new single ‘Sebenza’ tackles men’s struggles
As South Africa marks Men’s Mental Health Month this June, rising KwaZulu-Natal artist Laj Beats is using music to start an important conversation with his latest single, Sebenza.
The powerful Afro-pop anthem pays tribute to the everyday men who wake up before sunrise, work long hours and carry the responsibility of providing for their families, often while silently battling their own emotional and financial pressures.
Driven by traditional African drums, soulful indigenous vocals and heartfelt storytelling, Sebenza explores the expectations placed on men and the resilience required to keep moving forward.
The song’s message is particularly relevant during Men’s Mental Health Month, highlighting how men’s struggles are often overlooked or dismissed.
Originally from Empangeni, Laj Beats says the track is a celebration of hard-working men whose sacrifices often go unnoticed.
Available on all major streaming platforms, Sebenza combines an uplifting sound with a timely message about perseverance, purpose and recognising the emotional realities faced by many men.
Louise Carver pulls back the curtain in music video
Award-winning South African singer-songwriter Louise Carver is giving fans a rare glimpse behind the scenes of life on the road with the release of the music video for her latest single, My Love.
Shot during her first performance on the main stage at Splashy Fen Music Festival, the documentary-style video moves beyond the glamour of live performance to capture the quieter realities of touring.
From long road trips and backstage nerves to post-show celebrations and early morning pack-ups, My Love reveals the moments audiences seldom see.
Directed by Jiten Ramial, the video blends live festival footage with intimate behind-the-scenes scenes, creating a heartfelt portrait of Carver’s musical journey.
It also features longtime collaborator Simz Kulla, acclaimed drummer Denholm Harding, and members of her close creative circle.
Described by Carver as a love letter to the people and experiences that have shaped her career, My Love offers an honest and personal look at the life of a musician.