Gig Guide: Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial by Pharrell Williams launched in SA, Louise Carver releases My Love and Laj Beats tackles men's struggles with new single Sebenza

Pharrell brings a splash of Saint-Tropez to SA



Just in time for Durban July season, Moët & Chandon is turning up the sparkle with the South African launch of Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial by Pharrell Williams.

The collaboration arrives as the country prepares for one of its biggest social calendars, where fashion, champagne and celebration collide.

After their successful 2025 partnership, Pharrell and the iconic French champagne house are back with a fresh take on Ice Impérial, the world’s first champagne designed to be served over ice.

Inspired by the laid-back glamour of Saint-Tropez, the new release encourages a more playful way of enjoying champagne.

Think rooftop sunsets, poolside gatherings, luxury bush escapes and post-race Durban July celebrations.

For the first time, the bottle appears without its signature white sleeve, embracing a cleaner, more minimalist look.