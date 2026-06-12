Tsietsi Mashinini and the questions that refuse to die

Should we understand Tsietsi Mashinini’s demise against the background of violent and fatal ideological clashes?

In the absence of evidence to prove that his death was politically motivated, conspiracy theorists have been tempted to choose this route, a line of thought that suggests he had been made to pay the ultimate price for his refusal to join the ANC.

There are too many unanswered questions but, in the absence of solid facts or circumstantial evidence, it would be unfair and irresponsible to point fingers at any organisation or individual.

By some accounts, he was assaulted but the identity of the assailant or assailants remains a mystery after all these years.

There was never an arrest, let alone a trial for his murder.

In Portia Rankoane’s documentary film, Tsietsi My Hero, Ma-Mokete recounts that Miriam Makeba phoned her a week before his death and explained that he was in hospital, seriously ill — but there was never mention of an assault. Was he perhaps assaulted in his sick bed?

In an interview, Barney Mokgatle said that when he offered to go to Guinea to participate in the repatriation of the body, Makeba discouraged him and instead suggested that he join the repatriation team in Harare, Zimbabwe.

“I don’t want what happened to Tsietsi to happen to you,” the singer reportedly told Mokgatle.

Unfortunately, Mokgatle died on 13 November 2025 after a long illness that made it impossible for follow-up interviews that might have clarified matters such as this one.

One of the reasons why there’s so little information in the public domain about Tsietsi’s life in exile, especially his final years, is the absence of detail in some of the books written by those whose paths crossed his.

For instance, in Makeba: The Miriam Makeba Story, published in 2004, the singer writes extensively about her recollections of people like Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s deposed head of state and renowned pan-Africanist; Sékou Touré, the first president of Guinea and her host; Stokely Carmichael, her ex-husband, fiery Black Power activist and orator; and even a relatively unknown South African expatriate musician named Muntu Mvuyana.

But, for some reason, she wrote little about Tsietsi, her son in exile. This, of course, doesn’t suggest any wrongdoing on her part. It only deepens the mystery.

About him she writes, “I know someone like Tsietsi went to Liberia, then I heard that he was in Senegal, then Nigeria, then all was quiet.”

A well-known fact is that, after staying in those countries, Tsietsi’s last stop was Guinea, where he lived with Makeba after he was ousted from the South African Youth Revolutionary Council leadership.

Welma, his ex-wife, says that at that stage he was battling with mental illness and struggling to cope with living far away from home.

The marriage had failed due to his unstable state of mind and occasional violent outbursts. Under such circumstances, she says Makeba did her best to ensure that his needs were met by getting a housekeeper for him.

The singer’s hospitality was legendary. Several exiled musicians at the time, including Hugh Masekela, Jonas Gwangwa, Caiphus Semenya and Letta Mbulu, have spoken about how she had helped them with scholarships and accommodation when they arrived in the US in the early 1960s.

On the continent, her prominence as Mama Africa coincided with the attaining of independence by many countries. She became a highly sought-after performer and guest of honour at independence celebrations, inauguration ceremonies and state banquets.

According to Welma, who was one of Makeba’s backing singers, her concerts were about sounding the cause for the freedom of the continent and South Africa in particular. She used her connections with heads of state to push efforts that were made by student leaders such as Tsietsi.

Yet when she was expected to perform for her own black president in 1994, she was snubbed. She didn’t even get an invitation to the tables that were graced by her American friends such as Nina Simone and Harry Belafonte, the man she once fondly referred to as Big Brother.

Why was the artist who sang for President John F Kennedy and spoke against apartheid at the United Nations refused the ultimate honour on home soil — to sing for Madiba?