They Didn't Wait for an Invitation. They Built the Table Themselves.

“Next year,” she says, “we’ll have 10 young people who can produce shows. You can create a network where artists aren’t entirely dependent on doing everything themselves.”

Both are acutely aware of the industry vacuum their work is filling. The independent theatres that once served as career launchpads — the scrappy, willing-to-take-a-chance-on-you venues between drama school graduation and a Baxter or Market Theatre run — have largely closed, many in the aftermath of Covid. “You can’t go straight there,” Joans says.

“You’ve got to build steps. Those theatres closed. And if we don’t launch the careers of young people now, then we lose a chunk of a generation who become theatre makers and artists.”

She’s seen it happen to contemporaries. “They want to make plays, they take a part-time job, it becomes a full-time job and it’s 10 years later and they haven’t done anything. It’s hard to be in the industry if you’re not fully there.”

The hubs at Makhanda are, in part, an answer to that. For Masilela, the TX Theatre Hub is about giving grassroots South African work from underserved communities the proximity to global eyes it rarely gets.

The programme includes a hip hop theatre piece about a 19-year-old girl shot 12 times at a California gas station in 1998, whose killers were never arrested and a work exploring how society raises men.

“South Africa has way beyond amazing young talent that the world hasn’t seen,” he says. “What we’re trying to build with these hubs is to give great young talented professionals eyes from all over the world.”

For Joans, Spark Hub is about proving that theatre at its most powerful needs no grand infrastructure. “Live theatre is AI-proof,” she says — a line that’s earned her pushback, which she accepts with some nuance but stands behind in its essential truth.

“I think it’s going to be a long time and possibly never, that you can replace a human being on a stage, in front of a bunch of human beings in an audience.”

She has a sideline argument she’s equally passionate about: theatre is one of the last remaining places where it’s socially unacceptable to check your phone.

“For me, that’s something really special, especially as a normal human being who’s definitely addicted to her phone. Every hour spent off your phone is a tiny revolution.”

There’s a broader cultural argument beneath both hubs, too, about what South African theatre is and isn’t saying. Masilela is unambiguous about it: “We haven’t begun to tell the truth about our country. We haven’t begun to tell the stories that are current — crime, unemployment, education, race conflict now. We’re still locked in producing what has worked for the past 50 years and discounting that theatre will take us to the next 50 years. It won’t.”

Joans agrees and adds urgency. “We’ve got to catch young voices before the world dumbs them down,” she says.

“The naive, clueless, brave, unfiltered voices. If we only support theatre makers who have proved themselves and are guaranteed to sell tickets, we’re not letting through enough of those rougher, raw, maybe messy plays that can only be said by people who are too young to have learned to play it safe.”

Ask what they hope someone walks away with after spending an hour in either hub and their answers arrive almost simultaneously.

“That they want to come back for another hour,” says Joans. Masilela: “It will be the greatest mistake of their life because they will never spend any other hours at the festival.”

For two people who built their tables from scratch, in communities and conditions that were never meant to produce them, that confidence is entirely earned.