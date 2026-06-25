Augmenting apartheid memory through art and exhibition

When we speak about apartheid history, we often turn to legislation, political speeches, court records and the biographies of prominent leaders.

Yet some of the most revealing histories and herstories exist elsewhere: in memory, in lived experience and in the observations of ordinary people who stood at the intersections of power and everyday life.

Oftentimes, we do not even speak of the cultural workers who helped liberate the country from the clutches of the apartheid regime.

Their stories, told through memory and exhibition, transform abstract personal histories and herstories into tangible, communal experiences.

They bridge individual reflection and collective heritage, using art, artefacts and interactive displays to preserve the past, foster dialogue and challenge us to reconsider how history is documented.

This is why the work of Elias Ditaba Sewape matters, as well as the Sepedi adage “Mahlaku a maswa a ema ka a matala, le a matala a ithekga ka a maswa” (Fresh branches sustain themselves through older ones and older ones rely on fresh ones).

The proverb, which draws attention to balance, reciprocity and reversal, is especially effective in expressing intergenerational ethics, social responsibility and moral accountability. The reciprocal obligation in this chiastic parallelism reckons that the older ones also lean on the younger ones.

This rings true as the young man decided to bring the old man and his work to the City of Firsts, Kimberley, for his first museum exhibition at a national museum.

At nearly 80 years of age, Elias Ditaba Sewape is presenting his first museum solo exhibition, Ditaba – 80 Albert Street, at the William Humphreys Art Gallery.

The exhibition revisits his experiences at the Commissioner’s Office at 80 Albert Street in Marshalltown, Johannesburg, where he worked as a police officer during apartheid.

Through painting and printmaking, Sewape reconstructs a world of queues, permits, uniforms, waiting rooms, administrative rituals and the countless black South Africans whose lives were regulated through the machinery of influx control.

What makes the exhibition remarkable is not merely its historical subject matter. It is the fact that Sewape occupies a rare position in South Africa’s historical landscape. He is both witness and participant, observer and recorder.

His works emerge from lived proximity to a system that shaped the lives of millions.

The history of apartheid bureaucracy remains one of the least visually documented aspects of South Africa’s past. We know the laws. We know the dates. We know the political milestones.

What is less frequently documented is the atmosphere of the institutions, the emotional weight of waiting in line, the anxiety of carrying documentation, the fear of rejection and the humiliation embedded in everyday encounters with state authority. Official archives rarely record such things.

The archive tells us what apartheid did. It is often less capable of telling us what apartheid felt like.

This is where Sewape’s work becomes invaluable. His paintings function as a counter-archive, not because they replace historical records but because they augment them with lived knowledge.

They reveal dimensions of experience that formal documentation cannot fully capture. Through colour, gesture, composition and memory, Sewape records the human consequences of administrative power.

The significance of Ditaba – 80 Albert Street extends beyond history. It arrives at a moment when questions of belonging, migration, documentation and access to urban opportunity remain contested in South Africa.

Contemporary movements such as Operation Dudula and various anti-immigration mobilisations have brought renewed attention to who is perceived to belong in South African cities and who does not. While these contemporary realities differ from apartheid influx control, they nevertheless remind us that questions of mobility, labour and urban belonging remain unresolved.

Sewape’s paintings encourage us to reflect on the continuities without collapsing one historical moment into another. They ask difficult questions about access, exclusion and the social anxieties that emerge when economic opportunity becomes scarce.

One of the most striking works in the exhibition depicts a doorway marked “Staff Only”, guarded by Blackjack officers saluting white officials entering the building. It is a simple image, yet profoundly unsettling.

Apartheid is not represented through scenes of spectacular violence. Instead, it appears through posture, architecture, signage and routine.

The work reminds us that systems of domination are often sustained through ordinary gestures that become normalised over time.